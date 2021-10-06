 Pennsylvania American Water Awards $50,000 to Local Fire Departments

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pennsylvania American Water announced today that it has awarded $50,000 in grants to 100 fire and rescue organizations across the Commonwealth through its annual Firefighting Support Grant Program. The announcement coincides with Fire Prevention Week, which seeks to provide lifesaving public education on fire safety to children, adults and teachers. Since launching the grant program in 2009, Pennsylvania American Water has donated more than $780,000 to help hundreds of fire departments and emergency service organizations across the Commonwealth.

“Through this grant program, we help our local fire departments purchase lifesaving personal protective gear, water handling equipment, firefighting tools and training materials as a ‘thank you’ for the valuable service they provide to our communities,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “Water systems and fire departments work collaboratively to deliver community fire protection, and we are proud to support to the men and women who serve our local fire departments.”

Pennsylvania American Water awarded $500 each to the following fire departments across its service territory through its 2021 grant program:

Allegheny County – Blaine Hill Volunteer Fire Company, Elizabeth Borough Volunteer Fire Company, Elizabeth Township Fire Department, Jefferson Hills 885 Volunteer Fire Company, Mt. Lebanon Fire Department, Mt. Oliver Hook & Ladder Company, Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company, Vigilant Hose Company #1 of Port Vue, Volunteer Fireman's Association of Liberty Borough, West Elizabeth Volunteer Fire Company, West Mifflin #3 Volunteer Fire Company, and Whitehall Fire Company

Beaver County – Big Beaver Volunteer Fire Company

Berks County – Exeter Township Volunteer Fire Department, Township of Spring Fire Rescue Services, and Wyomissing Fire Department

Butler County – Butler Township Volunteer Fire District, City of Butler Bureau of Fire, Connoquenessing Volunteer Fire Company, and Unionville Volunteer Fire Company

Centre County – Mountain Top Fire Company

Chester County – Liberty Steam Fire Engine Company No. 1 and West End Fire Company No. 3

Clarion County – Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company and Sligo Volunteer Fire Department

Cumberland County – Camp Hill Fire Company, New Cumberland Fire Department, New Cumberland River Rescue, Shiremanstown Fire Department, Silver Spring Community Fire Company, and West Shore Bureau of Fire

Dauphin County – Hershey Volunteer Fire Company, Steelton Fire Department, and Union Deposit Fireman's Relief Association

Fayette County – Bullskin Township Volunteer Fire Company, Connellsville Township Volunteer Fire Department, Republic Volunteer Fire Company, South Union Fire Company, and Uniontown Fire Department

Indiana County – Indiana Fire Association

Jefferson County – Central Fire Department and Lindsey Fire Company

Lackawanna County – Dunmore Fire Department, Elmhurst Roaring Brook Volunteer Fire Company, Eureka Hose Company No. 4, Eynon Sturges Volunteer Hose Company No. 3, Jessup Hose Company No. 1, Taylor Fire & Rescue, Volunteer Hose Company of Throop, and William Walker Hose Company

Lancaster County – Christiana Fire Company

Lawrence County – City of New Castle Fire Department and New Beaver Borough Volunteer Fire Department

Lebanon County - Citizens Fire Company-Palmyra and The Union Hose Company of Annville

Luzerne County – Avoca Hose Company #1, City of Wilkes-Barre Fire Department, Glen Lyon Alden Volunteer Hose Company, Good Will Hose Company #2, Hanover Township Fire Department, Kingston Fire Department, Luzerne Volunteer Fire Department, Mocanagua Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, Mountaintop Hose Company No. 1, Nanticoke City Fire Department, Rescue Hose Company No. 1 - Ashley PA, Wilkes-Barre Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Wyoming Hose Company #2

Montgomery County – Black Rock Volunteer Fire Company, Centre Square Fire Company, East Norriton Township Fire, Hancock Fire Company, Norristown Fire Department, Swedesburg Volunteer Fire Company, Trappe Fire Company No. 1, and Upper Merion Township Fire and EMS Department

Northampton County – Washington Township Volunteer Fire Company

Northumberland County – Milton Fire Department, Northumberland Fire Company No. 1, and Northumberland Hook and Ladder Company

Schuylkill County – Friendship Fire Company No. 2 of Butler Township and Good Will Hose Company #1

Susquehanna County - Hallstead Fire Engine & Hose Company No. 1, Susquehanna Fire Department, and Thompson Hose Company

Union County – William Cameron Engine Company

Warren County – City of Warren Fire Department and North Warren Volunteer Fire Department Station 55

Washington County – Avella Volunteer Fire Department, Cecil Township Volunteer Fire Company, Chartiers Township Volunteer Fire Department Company No. 1, New Eagle Volunteer Fire Company, North Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company, North Strabane Township Fire Department, Richeyville Volunteer Fire Company, South Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department, South Strabane Fire Department, The Volunteer Fire Department of Carrol Township, and West Brownsville Volunteer Fire Company No. 1

Wayne County – Browndale Fire Company #1

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.