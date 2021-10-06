SkillStorm Announces Partnership with Robert Morris University to Offer Pathways to Entry-Level Tech Job Opportunities for Graduates and Alumni

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkillStorm, a tech talent accelerator that hires, trains, certifies, and deploys IT talent, and Robert Morris University (RMU), a nationally ranked, doctoral-granting university, announced their partnership to offer pathways to entry-level job opportunities within the tech industry to RMU graduates and alumni.

The partnership with Robert Morris University provides graduates and alumni with additional pathways to entry-level tech positions at Fortune 100 companies that can catapult their careers. Through SkillStorm’s NexGen - Hire, Train and Deploy Program, graduates are hired upon passing a tech proficiency test and are paid during the 12-week training program where they will learn advanced skills and obtain certifications in enterprise technologies that may include Pega, Salesforce, AWS, Azure, Java, Robotics, ServiceNow and others. Prepared by world-class certified instructors through advanced project-based learning, graduates begin their tech careers at one of SkillStorm’s premier Fortune 100 clients.

SkillStorm COO Joe Mitchell stated, “We are delighted to be partnering with Robert Morris University to provide graduates from all majors with multiple pathways to access in-demand careers in technology. These pathway programs are designed to provide companies across the region with access to an evergreen pipeline of skilled tech talent aligned to their immediate workforce needs. We are hiring hundreds of college graduates and veterans each year and look forward to the opportunity to work with many talented RMU graduates to further accelerate their careers.”

“Robert Morris University’s partnership with SkillStorm adds a new and significant career benefit for graduates of our several IT and technology programs of study,” said Derya A. Jacobs, RMU Senior Vice President for Corporate Relations and Strategic Initiatives. “It is another example of RMU’s clear focus on providing regional employers with exactly the talented people they need to compete in the global economy.”

For more details on how RMU students and alumni can gain access to these accelerator opportunities: https://info.skillstorm.com/rmu

About SkillStorm

Founded in 2002, SkillStorm was built on the mission of accelerating careers in high-demand technologies. We hire, train, and deploy individuals from all backgrounds and experience levels in today’s in-demand technologies such as AWS, Salesforce, PEGA, ServiceNow, Appian and many others. We are committed to hiring and training college graduates and veterans for high-growth technology careers with our Fortune 100 clients. Through these dedicated efforts, we are able to build a reliable, exclusive pipeline of high-quality, U.S.-based tech talent with the skills and clearance levels required to support our client’s critical technology initiatives. As a flexible technology workforce partner, we provide fully formed tech teams at any level of experience, skill sets, and clearance. Stormers are deployed either at client’s sites or at our U.S.-based delivery centers. www.skillstorm.com

About Robert Morris University

Robert Morris University is a nationally ranked doctoral research university enrolling more than 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students in more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs. RMU offers fully online courses as well as a traditional residential college experience at its campus on 230 scenic acres 17 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. The Colonials compete in 15 NCAA Division I sports, including basketball, football, volleyball, and lacrosse. www.rmu.edu