OneMedNet Partners with Arterys to Accelerate Access to World Class Clinical AI products and Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneMedNet Corporation, a leading curator of regulatory-grade imaging Real World Data (RWD), has partnered with Arterys who offer a leading global imaging platform to deliver world class clinical AI products over the internet. OneMedNet is providing Arterys with precise RWD to aid in the development, validation, and regulatory approval of its solutions. The effective use of high-quality imaging RWD is a growing requirement for Life Science innovators to maximize safety and account for wide-ranging population diversity.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Arterys as they are transforming the way state-of-the-art clinical artificial intelligence is integrated seamlessly into the workflow,” stated Mike LaChance, OneMedNet CEO. “Our focus has always been to provide secure, research and validation-grade RWD that meets all of the rigors, diversity, and tight specifications required by Life Sciences and the regulatory bodies.”

LaChance added, “OneMedNet covers the complete value chain in imaging RWD. It begins with our 10+ year federated network of providers and is supported by a multi-faceted data curation process managed by an expert in-house clinical team. Additionally, we work hand in hand with our Life Science partners regarding the Case Selection Protocol and when required producing Case Report Forms for regulatory clearance.”

The demand for high-quality imaging RWD is growing rapidly among imaging core lab services, AI developers, pharmaceutical companies, and medical device organizations. However, few RWD partners can meet this increasing need due to adjoining complexities. According to Doug Arent, OneMedNet VP Sales, “Data remains native to our providers during our de-identification, search, and curation process - which they prefer, and importantly, it affords us with ongoing access to the highest fidelity data. Those details often include ethnicity, age, image system vendor, time spans, and precise clinical attributes.”

“It was challenging to find an imaging RWD partner that could meet our quality standards and data requirements,” said, John Axerio-Cilies, Arterys co-founder and CEO. “Highly curated imaging RWD offers an efficient way to remove biases, ensure necessary cohort inclusion, and prove effectiveness.”

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the clinical image archives of healthcare providers. Employing its proven OneMedNet iRWD™ offering, OneMedNet securely de-identifies, searches, and curates a data archive locally, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to providers. By leveraging this extensive federated provider network, together with industry leading technology and in-house clinical expertise, OneMedNet successfully meets the most rigorous RWD Life Science requirements.