Panera Bread® and Susan G. Komen® Partner in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, announced today its partnering with Panera Bread in the fight against breast cancer. Panera Bread’s participating bakery-cafes are once again supporting Komen’s lifesaving work by donating a portion of proceeds from the sales of Pink Ribbon Bagels® and Pink Ribbon eGift Cards this October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Each October Panera makes its classic Cherry Vanilla Bagels into the shape of a ribbon in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A portion of proceeds from this special Pink Ribbon Bagel® goes to support Komen’s work to save lives from breast cancer through its advocacy on behalf of breast cancer patients, breakthrough research and critical patient support for those facing the disease today.

As 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her lifetime, nearly everyone has been touched or will be touched by this disease. Breast cancer not only affects the person that is diagnosed, but it also is felt by their family and friends. Komen is the trusted partner of breast cancer patients, survivors and their families, providing critical information and support throughout the breast cancer journey.

“We are grateful for the continuing support of Panera Bread and its customers,” said Sarah Rosales, Komen’s VP, Corporate Partnerships. “This partnership enables people to enjoy a tasty treat while making a tremendous impact on the lives of their neighbors.”

For Pink Ribbon Bagels® sold in participating cafes in October, Panera will donate a portion of the proceeds to Susan G. Komen®. And, for a delicious gift that gives back, Panera will also donate 10% of Pink Ribbon eGift Cards sold in October! Order online now at PaneraBread.com and join the fight against breast cancer.

“For the past 20 years, the Pink Ribbon Bagel has been a delicious way that our guests can make a small difference each time they come to Panera every October," said Sara Burnett, head of philanthropy for Panera Bread. "The Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign has become near and dear to our hearts, and we are thrilled to support Komen in its mission to end breast cancer.”

Disclaimer: *Panera, LLC (“Panera”) will donate $0.20 from sales of Pink Ribbon Bagels sold at participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes from 10/1 – 10/31/2021 to Susan G. Komen® (“Komen”). Panera will also donate 10% of sales of Panera Pink Ribbon Bagel breast cancer awareness e-Gift cards sold from 10/1 – 10/31/2021 to Komen. All other gift card purchases excluded. Online sales only at https://panerabread.wgiftcard.com/responsive/personalize_responsive/chooseDesign/panerabread/1. Based on a combination of both promotions, Panera will donate a maximum of $100,000 to Komen. The portion of the donation from the sale of Pink Ribbon Bagel breast cancer awareness e-Gift cards towards the overall donation is a minimum of $5,000 and a maximum of $20,000. For more information visit: Komen.org/Panera.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

About Panera Bread

Thirty years ago, at a time when quick service meant low quality, Panera set out to challenge this expectation. We believed that food that was good and that you could feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who cared, could bring out the best in all of us. To us, that is food as it should be and that is why we exist.

So, we began with a simple commitment: to bake bread fresh every day in our bakery-cafes. No short cuts, just bakers with simple ingredients and hot ovens. Each night, any unsold bread and baked goods were shared with neighbors in need.

These traditions carry on today, as we have continued to find ways to be an ally for wellness to our guests. That means crafting a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches that we are proud to feed our families. Like poultry and pork raised without antibiotics on our salads and sandwiches. A commitment to transparency and options that empower our guests to eat the way they want. Seasonal flavors and whole grains. And a commitment to removing or not using artificial additives (preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources on our No No list) in the food in our U.S. bakery-cafes. Why? Because we think that simpler is better and we believe in serving food as it should be. Because when you don’t have to compromise to eat well, all that is left is the joy of eating.

We’re also focused on improving quality and convenience. With investments in technology and operations, we now offer new ways to enjoy your Panera favorites – like mobile ordering and Rapid Pick-Up® for to-go orders and delivery – all designed to make things easier for our guests.

As of June 30, 2021, there were 2,120 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the world’s largest fast casual restaurant companies, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) or Instagram (@panerabread).