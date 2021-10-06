Cloudleaf and MercuryGate Announce Technology Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the Cloudleaf solution ecosystem continues to expand, Cloudleaf, Inc. and MercuryGate are pleased to announce their technology and go-to-market partnership. Cloudleaf provides a SaaS digital intelligence platform that leverages IoT and digital twin technologies to deliver end-to-end supply chain visibility and intelligence across the globe. MercuryGate provides transportation planning and management solutions, empowering teams to book, plan, and execute capacity around the world at the best rate possible, maximizing ROI and minimizing carrier management.

The combined use of Cloudleaf and MercuryGate allow users to have more accurate insights and visibility into shipment planning, tracking, traceability, and real-time monitoring. With Cloudleaf’s supply chain digital twin functionality, organizations can sense actual assets down to the product, monitor shipping lanes, and respond in real-time as MercuryGate plans and manages shipments.

“Connectivity and transparency to supply chain data is not a new problem, but one that many shippers and 3PLs are hyper-focused on in the current environment.” said Kevin Land, MercuryGate’s Executive Vice President of Sales. “Our partnership with Cloudleaf provides our customers a wider range of supply chain visibility that is integrated directly with the MercuryGate TMS and enables more intuitive transportation management operations.”

“Together, Cloudleaf and MercuryGate take transportation planning and shipment intelligence to a ground-truth level.” says Ken Carpenter, Head of Cloudleaf Partnerships. “Cloudleaf’s supply chain twin and platform-first approach provides asset and product level intelligence to give more accurate real-time information to MercuryGate, and provide new options for end-to-end asset and product intelligence for manufacturers and logistics service providers globally.”

For more information, please go to www.cloudleaf.com and www.mercurygate.com.

About Cloudleaf

Cloudleaf powers next-generation digital supply chains with insights from ground truth and real-time decision-making. Our SaaS platform leverages hyper-scale cloud, digital twin, AI/ML, and IoT technologies to deliver continuous visibility and intelligence. We enable business leaders to make the right decisions in real-time to increase revenues, avoid disruptions, deliver better business outcomes, improve customer satisfaction and increase sustainability. For more information, visit: www.cloudleaf.com.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers, and carriers. MercuryGate’s solutions are unique in their native support of all modes of transportation on a single platform including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail, and Intermodal. All modes may be executed in a fully autonomous solution that is even capable of automatically adapting to disruptions as they occur. Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to reduce costs including the cost of delivery, improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction and drive growth. Find out why MercuryGate has set the industry standard for the most adaptable, comprehensive transportation solutions suite in the industry at: www.mercurygate.com or on Twitter at @MercuryGate.