Cleveland Cavaliers and Fubo Gaming Announce Long-Term Partnership

CLEVELAND and CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cleveland Cavaliers and Fubo Gaming, a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) that is dedicated to delivering a unique, hyper-personalized sports entertainment and wagering experience, today announced a new long-term partnership. The agreement marks Fubo Gaming’s first sponsorship with an NBA franchise.

The partnership will promote the Fubo Gaming brand through an integrated marketing campaign highlighted by high-impact broadcast-visible signage, a presence on team television and radio game programming, as well as activation on Cavs digital and social channels and other marketing assets. Fubo Gaming will also be the presenting partner of Cavs Pick ‘Em, the free-to-play live predictive gaming platform that debuted last season in GameDay+, a second screen platform inside the Cavs App championed by Westfield.

“We couldn’t be more excited to align our Cavaliers brand with Fubo Gaming, a company that shares a mutual passion for innovation and as we like to say, who are ‘obsessed with finding a better way’ in such a new and rapidly-evolving sports gaming category,” said Shelly Cayette, Cleveland Cavaliers senior vice president, global partnerships. “We are proud to team up with Fubo Gaming and help bolster their brand presence across the greater Cleveland region, all over Ohio, and with our fanbase for many years to come.”

Beginning with the upcoming 2021-22 season, the Fubo Gaming brand will be prominently featured inside the bowl of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a powerful blend of in-venue signage that will be visible to all Cavs fans in attendance, as well as those watching games on television from home.

“We’re thrilled to have our first NBA team partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers, an innovative sports franchise known to have one of the most passionate fan bases in the league,” said Scott Butera, president of Fubo Gaming. “This partnership is a natural extension of our overall goal to deliver sports fans dynamic and engaging experiences with the teams and sports they love.”

Fubo Gaming expects to launch Fubo Sportsbook in the fourth quarter 2021, subject to requisite regulatory approvals. The launch timeline of Fubo Sportsbook in individual states is to be announced. Fubo Gaming is an Authorized Gaming Operator of the NBA.

About Fubo Gaming

Fubo Gaming Inc. is a Chicago-based subsidiary of live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) that is dedicated to delivering a unique, hyper-personalized sports entertainment and wagering experience. Launched in 2021, Fubo Gaming brings together fuboTV’s leading sports-first live TV streaming platform with the soon-to-be-launched Fubo Sportsbook in an omniscreen ecosystem. Fubo Sportsbook is expected to launch in Q4 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals. In addition to its licenses and market access agreements in Arizona via Ak-Chin Indian Community and Iowa via Casino Queen, Fubo Gaming has also obtained market access agreements in Pennsylvania via The Cordish Companies as well as Indiana and New Jersey via Caesars Entertainment Inc. For more information, visit fubosportsbook.com.

About Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Championship in 2016 while also taking the Eastern Conference crown in 2007, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The team plays at, and also operates, the newly transformed, publicly-owned Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are part of Rock Entertainment Group. The Group also includes the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland, and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers’ training and development center in Independence, Ohio. The Cavaliers are regularly recognized for their extensive community support and engagement programs and contributions, workplace diversity and inclusion leadership, and an on-going economic impact that now registers in the billions of dollars locally. Dan Gilbert is Chairman of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Gilbert and his family of companies have now invested over $2.0 billion in Cleveland. Gilbert is also Founder and Chairman of Rocket Mortgage, the nation’s largest mortgage lender, and Founder and Chairman of Rock Ventures LLC, the umbrella entity for his portfolio of business and real estate investments. Len Komoroski is the Rock Entertainment Group CEO and Nic Barlage is the Rock Entertainment Group President and Chief Operating Officer. The Cavaliers team is led by General Manager Koby Altman and Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse provide fans the best experience in the NBA with its extensive and stunning array of amenities and technology and signature, electrifying game presentation.