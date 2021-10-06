XPEL Named Title Sponsor of L’Étape San Antonio Criterium Race

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) a global provider of protective films, and coatings today announced it has entered into a multi-year partnership with San Antonio Sports and MB Events, the exclusive licensee of L’Étape by Tour de France. XPEL will serve as title sponsor of the L’Étape San Antonio XPEL Criterium. The company will also be the presenting sponsor of Fiesta FitFest and its related fitness activities, all of which have been officially sanctioned by the Fiesta San Antonio Commission. Fiesta FitFest will take place April 8-10, 2022.

“XPEL is one of the fastest growing publicly traded companies in San Antonio,” commented Russ Bookbinder, President & CEO of San Antonio Sports. “They have longstanding roots in San Antonio, and I am grateful they are here to support our mission to transform our community through the power of sport.”

The three-day event will kick off with the L’Étape San Antonio XPEL Criterium, a short, fast-paced, timed circuit race that will feature hundreds of cyclists racing at top speeds in a loop around the event’s Athletes Village located at the University of Texas at San Antonio. It will be followed by other fitness and endurance activities including the Alpha Warrior Fitness Challenge and 5 and 10K runs. L’Étape San Antonio by Tour de France will be the concluding event. Aligned with the famous French cycling race, L’Étape San Antonio by Tour de France offers amateur cyclists the ability to race or ride a stage of the Tour de France, the most recognizable annual sporting event in the world.

“When we first learned that San Antonio Sports was collaborating with MB Events to bring L’Étape by Tour de France to San Antonio, we jumped on board immediately,” said Robert Bezner, Vice President of Brand at XPEL. “Not only do we look forward to showcasing our brand and our protective film offerings to a captivated audience at the Athletes Village, we’re also excited to support what is sure to be a successful and fun event for our local community.”

ABOUT XPEL

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.

www.xpel.com

About L’Étape by Tour de France

L’Étape by Tour de France is the world leader in mass participation cycling events, with events running in 13 countries in 2021 and 26 countries in 2022. L’Étape by Tour de France offers amateur cyclist the ability to race or ride a stage of the Tour de France in their own back yard. The Tour de France is the most recognizable annual sporting event in the world and is cycling’s premium brand.

About San Antonio Sports

San Antonio Sports is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to transform our community through the power of sport. San Antonio Sports bids on and hosts premier sporting events such as NCAA® championships, which have generated a local economic impact of more than $900 million. San Antonio Sports kids programs, including i play! afterschool annually touch the lives of more than 150,000 children. Additionally, San Antonio Sports serves as a catalyst for the development of quality recreational and athletic facilities in our community and manages San Antonio Sports School Parks, a program that turns school grounds into community park space. To learn more, visit SanAntonioSports.org.

Safe harbor statement

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding XPEL, Inc. and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, anticipated use of proceeds from capital transactions, expansion into new markets, and execution of the company's growth strategy. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of XPEL. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, performance and acceptance of the company's products, economic factors, competition, the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of XPEL. Although XPEL has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and XPEL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.