Asensus Surgical, Inc. Announces Hirosaki University Hospital to Initiate Senhance Robotic Surgery Program

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced Hirosaki University Hospital has entered into an agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance® Surgical System.

“We are excited to add a system at Hirosaki University Hospital to help build out its Senhance Robotic Surgery Program,” said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. “We are very encouraged by the continued momentum we are seeing in Japan and look forward to further expanding our footprint in the region.’’

Asensus Surgical's technology platform, Senhance Surgical System, is the first of its kind digital laparoscopic platform that leverages augmented intelligence to provide unmatched performance and patient outcomes through machine learning. Senhance goes beyond the typical surgical robotic systems, providing surgical assurance through haptic feedback, eye-tracking camera control, and 3D visualization, and is the first platform to offer 3 mm instruments (the smallest instrument available in the world on a robotic surgical platform). The Senhance Surgical System is powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™). The ISU enables machine vision-driven control of the camera for a surgeon by responding to commands and recognizing certain objects and locations in the surgical field, and allows a surgeon to change the visualized field of view using the movement of their instruments. The newest ISU features expand upon these capabilities and introduce more advanced features including: 3D measurement, digital tagging, image enhancement, and enhanced camera control based on real-time data from anatomical structures while performing surgery.

“The initiation of the Senhance program contributes to our emphasis on the delivery of innovative medicine,” said Dr. Kenichi Hakamada, Professor and Chairman, Department of Gastroenterological Surgery Department of Pediatric Surgery. “We look forward to exploring Senhance's potential as a novel and differentiated treatment option for our patients, and as a powerful tool for our physicians.”

About Hirosaki University Hospital

Since 1944, Hirosaki University Hospital has been continuing to develop as one of the most distinguished centers for medical care, clinical research and medical education in the northern part of Japan. The mission of the Hirosaki University Hospital is to practice leading-edge medicine, to deliver advanced medical education, and to conduct innovative medical research in accordance with the established ethical standards, thereby bringing physical and psychological health and hope to the lives of patients and contributing to the community wellbeing.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com. Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. For more information, visit www.asensus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to the Senhance Surgical System and Hirosaki University Hospital initiating a program with the Senhance System. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations and include whether the lease of Senhance Surgical System by the Hirosaki University Hospital, along with our dedicated training center in Japan and a growing number of active systems at prestigious institutions will further accelerate adoption of the Senhance System in the Asia-Pacific region in the future. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 11, 2021 and our other filings we make with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.