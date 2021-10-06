MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment Renew Marketing Partnership With Lexus

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (“MSG Sports”) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (“MSG Entertainment”) announced today a multi-year marketing partnership renewal with Lexus, continuing the luxury automaker’s role as a Signature Partner of both companies.

Lexus remains the Official Luxury Auto Partner and Luxury Vehicle of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, Hulu Theater at MSG, the Beacon Theatre, the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, as well as the Presenting Partner of the Concert Series at Beacon Theatre and the Montefiore Concert Series at Madison Square Garden. This renewed partnership ensures that Lexus and the MSG companies will continue to work together to create innovative experiences and activations.

“ We are incredibly proud of the partnership we have developed with Lexus since they first joined as a partner in 2012,” said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Marketing Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. “ This new deal is a testament to not only the strength of that relationship, but also the value we provide our partners by delivering unrivaled exposure across a range of attractive live entertainment, media and professional sports assets. We look forward to working with Lexus as we continue to build on the last nine years and create meaningful opportunities to showcase their brand.”

“ At Lexus, we put our guests at the center of everything we do and offering them elevated experiences and benefits at iconic New York City venues continues to be part of that commitment,” said Briana Nelson, Lexus Eastern Area general manager. “ We’re thrilled to be renewing our successful partnership with the MSG companies. Whether visitors are attending a thrilling sporting event or an incredible performance, we look forward to offering meaningful ways for them to connect and interact with our world-class vehicles and the Lexus brand.”

As part of the new agreement, Lexus will have new vehicle displays on the Lexus Terrace Level of Madison Square Garden and in the Grand Lounge at Radio City Music Hall. Lexus will also continue to garner premium exposure as the Presenting Partner of the Lexus Suite Level on the seventh floor of Madison Square Garden, which has 58 Lexus Level Suites that host guests for hundreds of events annually.

In addition, Lexus will continue to be featured prominently on MSG Networks during live game coverage of the Knicks and Rangers, as well as the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders. Lexus will be integrated into the broadcasts through branded features and commercial inventory, as well as ownership positions in various original programs.

Lexus will receive significant brand exposure on static and digital signage during all Knicks and Rangers games at Madison Square Garden, as well as on the digital boards outside of Madison Square Garden, which are on display to the millions of people who walk by The Garden every day.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 243 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and one F performance model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

