Domino’s Selects Emplifi to Deliver Real-Time Social Media Engagement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today announced that Domino’s, the world leader in pizza delivery, is using the Emplifi CX platform to better engage with customers on social media and increase call center efficiency.

“To achieve the personal connections and interactions with our audience, we needed a top social media management and CX tool from a brand that understood our commitment to our customers. We partnered with Emplifi to achieve better results while keeping empathy and customer care at the core of everything we do,” said Carley Dunlap, Team Leader – Social Media and Q&A Customer Support at Domino’s.

Emplifi Social Engage™, the Domino’s social media management tool, automatically searches for hundreds of keywords on Twitter and monitors the Domino’s Facebook page to identify posts requiring attention, which make up only 3% of total volume on average. Domino’s agents no longer need to dig through the other 97%, which allows them to focus on more pressing tasks.

“We were drawn to Emplifi’s social media monitoring capabilities that enable our contact center to respond to social media posts and manage crises in real-time. We often receive shout outs from high-profile accounts and celebrities, and we needed a solution to manage a rapid response and turn customers into raving fans. Emplifi helps us do just that,” added Dunlap.

Emplifi Social Engage™ has already detected tweets about the brand from celebrities such as Gayle King (1M Twitter followers), Suze Orman (1.3M Twitter followers) and Miley Cyrus (46.2M Twitter followers).

Domino’s replaced its traditional email form with Dot, the Domino’s customer support bot built on the Emplifi bot platform. It can be customized and easily tailored to customer experience. The bot can also redirect international customers to their region’s local support team, which has resulted in a 72% decrease in international customer complaints.

“We wanted to evolve as a contact center and knew bots would be the key. Dot the bot gives customers a self-service tool while also allowing them to submit their feedback to our customer service team,” added Terri Haffey, Customer Support Manager at Domino’s.

Domino's also recently launched its Interactive Voice Response (IVR) to text option, enabling customers to leave the phone queue and do all communications with Dot the bot via text message. This has reduced the customers’ average wait times by four minutes. Meanwhile, their daily abandonment wait has improved by 7.5%.

Emplifi Agent™, the Domino’s CRM tool, integrates directly with Emplifi Social to save time and boost contact center efficiency. Since partnering with Emplifi, Domino’s increased social traffic handled by 128% and reduced handling time by 53%. Agents often handle social cases in less than 5 minutes compared to 15 minutes when agents manage social media cases manually.

“Domino’s engages with loyal customers, as well as those who need additional attention, on their preferred platforms to deliver a human experience and tailored resolutions. We’re thrilled to support this exceptional organization and its efforts to enhance empathy in the customer experience,” said Shellie Vornhagen, Chief Experience Officer at Emplifi.

For more information about Emplifi’s unified CX platform, visit www.emplifi.io.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform that brings marketing, care, and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. More than 7,000 brands, including Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Company and McDonalds, rely on Emplifi to provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint. For more information, visit www.emplifi.io

About Domino’s

Founded in 1960, Domino’s is the recognized world leader in pizza delivery operating a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the United States and international markets. Domino’s is a company of exceptional people on a mission to be the best pizza delivery company in the world.