National American Insurance Company Selects Guidewire Cloud to Increase Agility for Business Growth

CHANDLER, Okla. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National American Insurance Company (NAICO) and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that NAICO has subscribed to Guidewire Cloud to power core operations and simplify IT, quickly adapt to changing market demands, and deliver more value to policyholders. The company plans to implement InsuranceSuite, DataHub, and InfoCenter in Guidewire Cloud simultaneously for all commercial lines of business by state.

NAICO President and Chief Operating Officer Lance LaGere said, “Guidewire’s product maturity, market share, and track record of successful implementations were important factors in our decision-making process. Selecting Guidewire offers us a robust, scalable cloud-based foundation so we can take advantage of Guidewire’s digital capabilities and integrate with the best-in-class insurtech solutions in its PartnerConnect ecosystem. Deploying the systems in Guidewire Cloud will provide us with flexibility and speed while keeping us current on Guidewire’s latest innovations and technology.”

“We are excited to welcome NAICO to the Guidewire customer community and Guidewire Cloud,” said Guidewire Chief Sales Officer Frank O’Dowd. “The organization’s vote of confidence in our cloud services capabilities demonstrates its commitment to exceed the demands of a rapidly changing marketplace in order to continue its mission to ‘set the standard that others strive for’ in all aspects of its business.”

About National American Insurance Company

NAICO, a regional insurance carrier providing commercial property and casualty coverage, has proudly served its customers from their home office in Chandler, Oklahoma, since 1987. NAICO is licensed in all 50 States and the District of Columbia and primarily operates in the central US. NAICO has a diversified product offering and a wide range of independent agency partners strategically located across the US to help meet the insurance needs of their growing customer base. NAICO is consistently recognized as one of the top 50 performing P&C insurance companies in the nation by Ward's Benchmarking Service and is considered a "Top Place to Work" in Oklahoma.

NAICO proudly maintains a financial strength rating of A- and an issuer credit rating of a- from A.M. Best, both with an outlook of "Positive." For more information, please visit www.naico.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

