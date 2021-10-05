Leadership Transition Coming to Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge (MnTC) is preparing for a leadership transition in 2022. Pastor Rich Scherber, who has served as the organization’s CEO for the past 30 years, announced that he will step down from his role as CEO sometime next year. Scherber and the board have been preparing for this transition for several years; the organization expects to name its future CEO by the end of 2021.

“We have been preparing for this transition for quite some time,” says Eric Vagle, president of Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge. “Pastor Rich has certainly been the face of our organization for many years, but it’s never been about just one person; our mission encompasses all of us working together and our mission will continue unchanged.” Vagle notes that Scherber, along with the board and leadership team, have always focused on ensuring the organization’s longevity. According to Vagle, “While we will have a new CEO next year, there is significant continuity within our senior leadership team and board; we will continue serving clients and operating as we’ve always done.”

Since taking on the CEO role in 1991, Rich Scherber has led MnTC to provide treatment and recovery services to tens of thousands of people, filling them with hope, and helping them find freedom from addiction. When Scherber took over the organization, it was more than $25,000 in debt, had no assets, and was on the verge of closing due to a lack of support. Scherber led the organization’s transformation, turning it into one of the state’s largest and most well-respected addiction treatment and recovery organizations. Today MnTC helps more than 3,100 people each year with a full range of outpatient and residential services for those struggling with substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health disorders; it has received Charity Navigator’s highest rating (four stars) for eight consecutive years; it has been recognized as a top 150 employer by the Star Tribune for three consecutive years; and it was rated as a Best Addiction Treatment center in 2020 by Newsweek/Statista.

While he will no longer serve as CEO, Pastor Rich will remain involved with the organization and help oversee the transition to his successor. Going forward, he will take on roles that allow for greater flexibility and work life balance. MnTC is planning to name Scherber’s successor in November 2021. That successor will work closely with Pastor Rich to ensure a smooth transition over the next year.

About Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge

Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge (MnTC) is a substance use disorder treatment and recovery organization that has been in operation since 1983. With 14 residential locations throughout the state, MnTC offers a full range of services including: licensed treatment (14- to 90-day residential; outpatient; telehealth); a long-term residential recovery program (13 months); co-occurring mental health services; addiction medicine services; peer support services; transitional housing; and aftercare. In addition, the organization supports prevention education and community peer support. Learn more at www.mntc.org.