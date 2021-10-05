Rasmussen University Offers Accelerated BSN Program With New Hybrid Schedule Option

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rasmussen University, a private university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission1, today announced its CCNE-accredited2, accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program now offers a new hybrid schedule option for qualified students enrolling in Rasmussen’s North Dakota and Wisconsin campuses. The new scheduling increases options for students and individuals interested in a nursing degree by incorporating greater flexibility and lessening geographic barriers.

“The current nursing shortage has been amplified since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses are retiring early, and many are feeling burnout from long shifts and the overall effects of the ongoing pandemic—creating a barrier for many who are considering continuing their education,” said Dr. Joan Rich, vice president of the Rasmussen University School of Nursing. “The intent of our new hybrid schedule option is to offer a quality, innovative BSN program to students who need more flexibility or may reside farther away from our campus. The immersive experience requires limited on-campus days resulting in less commuting time and more flexibility to balance work and family obligations.”

Rasmussen University’s CCNE-accredited BSN program offers two entry tracks:

Standard Degree : For students who haven’t yet earned a nursing diploma or degree; finish in as few as 33 months. 3

To help students get started right away and keep moving forward, students enrolling in Rasmussen’s North Dakota and Wisconsin campuses can choose from two schedule options to fit their needs: Campus-based or Hybrid. Both of these options provide the same innovative quality BSN, CCNE-accredited program.

Campus-Based : The campus-based schedule includes on-campus and online courses with weekly on-campus visits. This gives students the flexibility of some online learning paired with consistent visits to a Rasmussen University campus.

Students in the accelerated BSN program will experience:

No wait list for qualified students

Up to eight start dates per year

Experienced faculty and peer collaboration in small classes

Dedicated support services, including tutoring assistance and career services

Accelerated Master’s pathway opportunity

For more information on the Rasmussen University accelerated BSN program and its new hybrid scheduling option, please visit Rasmussen.edu/bsnhybrid.

3Completion time is dependent on transfer credits accepted and the number of courses completed each term.

