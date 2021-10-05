Paper Source x Ines Di Santo to Launch an Exclusive Wedding Invitation Collection

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paper Source, the premier destination for fine papers and invitations, and renowned bridal and fashion designer, Ines Di Santo, team up for an exclusive luxury wedding invitations collection. The collection of paper suites showcases designs that reimagine the intricacies of Di Santo’s dresses, which reflects the beauty, quality and hand-craftsmanship synonymous with her work.

“This was a unique way to present my creations and introduce the brand into a new category,” says Di Santo. “Every couple dreams of their special day…the venue, the colors, the flowers, the dress, which all leads up to that special moment when they say, ‘I Do.’ The invitation is truly the calling card, gathering family and friends to participate in their dream day.”

Exclusive to Paper Source, the Ines Di Santo Wedding Collection features eight curated invitation suites inspired by gowns in the designer’s bridal collection. The collection comprises five distinct themes: Love & Passion, Nature & Abundance, Knowledge & Wisdom, Strength & Courage, and Grace & Femininity. The wedding invitation suites feature exquisite details including watercolor illustrations, custom foil accents, and painted edges with options for letterpress and embossing print methods for a tactile experience.

“Our collaboration with Ines Di Santo continues our growth as a lifestyle brand and a place for couples to celebrate life’s special moments,” says Jenica Myszkowski, CEO of Paper Source. “We are excited to bring her modern interpretation of classic couture techniques, exquisitely handcrafted embroideries, and the finest European fabrics to the art of paper as a featured designer in the Paper Source WeddingShop.”

Paper Source is the only national invitation retailer to deliver both online and offline services, giving couples access to local experts that specialize in paper and printing, as well as event coordination. The Ines Di Santo Wedding Collection will be featured as a part of Paper Source’s WeddingShop at PaperSource.com/Wedding/Designers/Ines-Di-Santo.

About Paper Source

Founded in 1983, Paper Source is a premier paper and gift store offering a curated selection of fine and artisanal papers, invitations, gifts, gift wrap, greeting cards and an exclusive collection of envelopes and cards. With the goal to "Do Something Creative Every Day," Paper Source is committed to offering inspiration and innovation to their customers as they celebrate all of life's moments, both big and small. In support of this mission, Paper Source offers a creative aesthetic with a unique color palette and proprietary designs that are hand-illustrated by an in-house Art and Design team. As of August 2021, Paper Source operates stores in 29 states, the District of Columbia, plus an ecommerce store and wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.papersource.com.

About Ines Di Santo

Born in Italy and raised in Argentina, Ines Di Santo is recognized as a leading designer of bridal and couture, with designs that strongly reflect her Italian and Spanish heritage, as well as her affection for various forms of art and culture. Ines Di Santo designs are favored by the finest retailers, brides and celebrity red carpet events around the world. Leading an ever-expanding, international business, Ines and her family reside in Toronto, Canada. This unique combination of talent, fit and sensual glamour has made Ines Di Santo the fastest growing luxury bridal brand in the US market.