Richard Rawlings & Gas Monkey Garage Partner With Polaris Slingshot on One-of-a-Kind Custom

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Richard Rawlings, along with his crew at Gas Monkey Garage, today announced a partnership with Polaris Slingshot that will showcase Rawlings’ personality through a one-of-a-kind custom build and five-part video series. Known for his creative vision and intense drive to customize vehicles and machines like never-before, Rawlings will modify his personal 2021 Slingshot to exemplify his boundary-pushing, outgoing personality.

“Half the fun in owning a Slingshot is customizing it and making it your own,” said Rawlings. “For us at Gas Monkey Garage, we put a build plan together that will allow us to get after it and have some fun. Because that’s what Slingshot is all about – personalization through customization.”

Shot and edited in true Gas Monkey Garage fashion, the five-part, episodic video series will premiere exclusively on Polaris Slingshot’s YouTube channel beginning Tuesday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Each Tuesday, thereafter, a new episode will publish and chronicle the build, trials and tribulations, and ultimately the final reveal.

“We’re excited to partner with Richard Rawlings and Gas Monkey Garage, as they’re an authentic representation of our brand,” said Chris Sergeant, Vice President of Polaris Slingshot. “Slingshot is a statement-maker in and of itself. Our owners, including Richard, take it to the next level and leave no stone unturned when customizing. They personalize every detail, and each Slingshot becomes a canvas of our owners’ self-expression.”

Starting at $19,999, the 2021 Slingshot lineup features four models – each available in a manual or AutoDrive transmission. With an open-air cockpit and side-by-side seating, the three-wheel Slingshot turns weekend getaways into unforgettable experiences. Its head-turning style demands attention at every streetlight, while a complete line of accessories, including added storage, color painted accents and more, allow drivers to personalize their ride straight from the factory.

For more information on Polaris Slingshot, visit https://slingshot.polaris.com/en-us/, or follow along on social media: Facebook.com/PolarisSlingshot, @Slingshot on Twitter and @PolarisSlingshot on Instagram.

About Richard Rawlings and Gas Monkey Garage

Richard Rawlings, owner and founder of Gas Monkey Garage, is the star of the international hit series “Fast N’ Loud” & “Garage Rehab”. Since the inception of Gas Monkey Garage in 2004, Richard Rawlings continues to be anything except ordinary. Having built two commissioned custom cars for Hot Wheels, setting numerous world records, and cementing Gas Monkey Garage as a household name, Richard does anything but blend in!

Aside from his garage and television shows, Rawlings is a savvy businessman, turning Gas Monkey Garage into a full-fledged brand, owning multiple restaurants/venues, selling merchandise worldwide, and becoming a social media maverick boasting 20+ million followers. Learn more about Richard Rawlings and Gas Monkey at GasMonkeyGarage.com.

About Polaris Slingshot

Polaris Slingshot, a wholly-owned brand of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), continues to define the category through style, ride experience and community with our three-wheeled autocycle. With AutoDrive and manual transmission options, an open cockpit, side-by-side seating, 5” ride height and a 2.0-liter 4 cylinder engine, Slingshot comes in a variety of models that are sure to make a statement. Step into a Slingshot for an adventurous and unrivaled ride experience. Learn more, visit slingshot.polaris.com.

Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile. It does not have airbags and it does not meet automotive safety standards. Three-wheel vehicles may handle differently than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions. Always wear a DOT-approved full-face helmet and fasten seatbelts. The Driver may need a valid motorcycle endorsement. Drive within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read, understand, and follow your owner’s manual. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc. © 2021 Polaris Industries Inc. 1. Customer-owned, custom vehicle shown. This is not a stock vehicle built by Polaris, and may not be compliant with federal and state standards.