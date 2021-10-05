Midway Dental Supply Partners with Dental AI Leader Pearl

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the leader in dental AI and computer vision solutions for efficiency, accuracy, transparency and patient care, and Midway Dental, one of the leading dental technology and supply distributors in the United States, today announced a partnership that will add Pearl’s Practice Intelligence® AI solution to Midway’s cutting-edge product sales and distribution inventory. The partnership will offer Midway’s 15,000 dental customers a clear entry point to dentistry’s future with Pearl’s industry-leading, AI-powered clinical performance software.

Michigan-based Midway Dental is the fastest growing full-service dental supply company in the United States. Committed to creating connections and experiences, Midway is transforming the dental supply industry into something new and progressive. Midway’s passionate and experienced sales teams assist dental practices in making the best purchasing decisions to serve their patients’ needs.

“Pearl is the gold standard of dental AI products,” Steve Kizy, President of Midway, said. “We’re excited to offer their products to our growing list of innovative and tech-savvy customers.”

Pearl has established itself at the forefront of dentistry’s AI revolution with a suite of computer vision solutions aimed at dramatically elevating the standard of dental care by improving precision and consistency across the field. Practice Intelligence® applies the company’s radiologic machine learning algorithms to uncover actionable clinical insights that dental practices can apply to elevate patient care and financial outcomes.

“The decision to form this partnership was a natural one, since Pearl and Midway share a commitment to advancing transformative technologies within the dental category,” said Ophir Tanz, Founder and CEO of Pearl. “This partnership will give an expansive group of innovative dental professionals incredible access to a powerful new AI product developed to augment the important work dentists perform for patients around the world.”

About Midway

Everything connects at Midway - our people, our partners, and our ideas. We tether our success to these connections as we grow. Our mission is to transition an age-old industry into something new. Our goal is to create an experience unlike any other found in dental supply. We believe in a culture that empowers our business representatives to make the right choices for every dental team. These connections are unique and personal, and cannot be found anywhere else.

About Pearl

Pearl is shaping the future of dental care by delivering AI and computer vision solutions that advance efficiency, accuracy, transparency and patient care. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz and Dr. Kyle Stanley, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and several notable dental industry. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit https://www.hellopearl.com.