Asda Accelerates Multi-Channel Transformation Strategy with Blue Yonder

LEEDS, England & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The UK retail market is one of the most dynamic markets in the world, where consumers demand great products and an excellent customer experience, through any channel at any time. That is why Asda, one of Britain’s leading retailers with a unique position in the market, has selected to digitally transform its end-to-end supply chain and retail operations with Blue Yonder.

Asda will implement several SaaS-based capabilities within Blue Yonder’s Luminate™ Planning, Luminate Commerce and Luminate Logistics, as well as Luminate Control Tower, all running on the Luminate Platform.

Asda consists of supercenters, superstores, and smaller supermarkets. The retailer also runs petrol filling stations and Asda Living stores, which offer its popular George clothing and home merchandise lines. The company employs more than 140,000 colleagues serving more than 18 million customers who shop in its stores and online weekly.

With the company needing to transition from its legacy solutions as a result of moving to a UK-based ownership, Asda was looking for end-to-end retail solutions that would cover commercial, supply chain, logistics, and retail operations. This includes artificial intelligence- (AI) powered forecasting, end-to-end supply chain visibility, omni-channel fulfillment, and workforce management capabilities.

With Blue Yonder, Asda will be able to:

Use machine learning (ML) at scale to provide a demand projection with calculated business impact and risk that enables better inventory management, waste reduction and an improved understanding of demand drivers and customer behaviors.

Leverage ML to optimize pricing strategies reducing excess stock and avoiding waste.

Deliver efficiency and value across the entire omni-channel retail business with a connected platform.

Horizon scan thanks to visibility into forecasting, fulfillment and transportation, leveraging Blue Yonder’s automation while keeping a high level of control.

Gain inbound visibility for both domestic and import orders ensuring products are available to meet consumer demand at the right place, at the right time.

Provide Asda colleagues in stores and in distribution centers with a robust workforce management capability.

“We are embarking on a large-scale, exciting business transformation project to build our future, in which we want to work with the very best retail technology providers in the market with proven experience and world-class capabilities. We are looking forward to implementing this project with our strategic partner Blue Yonder, as we continue to build a fast, effective and agile business,” said Carl Dawson, chief information officer, Asda.

“We are looking forward to supporting Asda with our innovative capabilities and experience. We have built a strong relationship with Asda over the years, and we have consistently demonstrated how our advanced capabilities can help them fulfill their potential and drive value, early and often. Not only are our solutions a fit for Asda’s long-term goals, so is our culture and our values. We are honored to embark on this exciting journey with Asda and look forward to bringing value to Asda, their partners and their customers,” said Johan Reventberg, president, EMEA, Blue Yonder.

About Asda Stores Ltd.

Founded in the 1960s in Yorkshire, Asda is one of Britain’s leading retailers and helps customers save money and live better in stores, online and through their mobile devices.

Each week more than 18 million customers visit its 645 stores - including 30 Supercenters, 392 Superstores, 155 Supermarkets, 33 Asda Living stores, and 35 standalone petrol stations - and are served by over 140,000 colleagues. www.asda.com and www.george.com deliver to 99% of the UK’s homes and to its 538 click and collect sites across the UK.

Its main office is in Leeds, Yorkshire and its George clothing division is in Lutterworth, Leicestershire. Asda was acquired by the Issa Brothers and TDR Capital Ltd in 2021, returning the supermarket to British ownership.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our intelligent, end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand. With Blue Yonder, you can make more automated, profitable business decisions that deliver greater growth and re-imagined customer experiences. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

