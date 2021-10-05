Japan Airlines Selects Thomas Global’s Flight Displays for Boeing 767 Fleet Upgrade

IRVINE, Calif. & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Japan Airlines (JAL) has signed with Thomas Global Systems to equip the airline’s Boeing 767-300/300ER fleet with the TFD-7000 Series drop-in liquid crystal display (LCD) flight displays.

The JAL award follows TFD-7000 Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval from the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB).

TFD-7000 Series displays provide a high-performance, cost-effective LCD retrofit that resolves critical issues around cathode ray tube (CRT) obsolescence, increases operational efficiency, and provides a growth platform for new functionality.

“We are honored that Japan Airlines has chosen our TFD-7000 Series to upgrade their 767 flight decks,” said Angus Hutchinson, CEO of Thomas Global. “We look forward to providing JAL with the dependable and high-integrity technology, service and support our customers and partners have come to expect from Thomas Global.”

TFD-7000 Series displays offer the only drop-in LCD solution available for Boeing 757/767 and 737 Classic aircraft. The TFD-7000 Series retrofit captures all the benefits of LCD technology in a proven solution with a growth platform for new functionality to support emerging airspace requirements, all while avoiding an extensive flight deck modification with its associated aircraft downtime and crew retraining costs.

The TFD-7076/7066 LCD solution replaces legacy Collins Aerospace EDU-776/766 CRT displays currently installed on Boeing 757, 767, and 737 Classic flight decks. The TFD-7076/7066 LCD displays are both interchangeable and intermixable with the existing legacy EDU-776/766 CRT displays, are installable on overnights or at the gate, and are fully compatible with the EFIP-701 and EAP-701/3 Boeing symbol generators. STC approvals have been received from FAA, EASA, Transport Canada, JCAB, ANAC and CAAC.

About Thomas Global Systems

Thomas Global Systems designs, manufactures, and supports highly engineered and reliable electronic systems solutions for commercial aviation and defense applications. For more than 65 years, Thomas Global has thrived by providing customers with trusted, innovative, and best value products and services. The company focuses on avionics, armored vehicle electronics, and specialized mission-critical electronics and training systems. Thomas Global operates high technology R&D, advanced manufacturing, and support facilities in Sydney, Australia and Irvine, California.

