Getting Your Weed in California? Justin Bieber’s PEACHES Available Now at Eaze

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eaze, the nation’s largest cannabis delivery marketplace, celebrated its partnership with PEACHES Pre-Rolls by Palms by urging Californians age 21+ to get Justin’s new limited-edition pre-rolls delivered direct to their doorstep.

Yesterday Bieber and Palms, a California-based cannabis company, announced the limited edition PEACHES Pre-Rolls by Palms, now for sale in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida. In California, consumers' best chance at getting the hard-to-come-by PEACHES Pre-Rolls is through Eaze delivery.

“ As PEACHES largest delivery partner, we’re incredibly excited to get this A-List brand into the hands of California’s discerning cannabis consumers,” said Dan Pilon, Senior Director of Brand Management at Eaze.

Yesterday’s launch of PEACHES Pre-Rolls by Palms focused on destigmatizing the consumption of cannabis. Justin Bieber, quoted in Palm’s press release, stated: “ I'm a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it – especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health. I wanted to make sure that I was doing something with them that felt genuine and Peaches felt like a good place to start.”

The collaboration supports Veterans Walk and Talk and the Last Prisoner Project. Additionally, the Palms team will be supporting Eaze’s Momentum business accelerator and Social Equity Partners program. Palms was co-founded by Tyler Breton and Noah Annes.

