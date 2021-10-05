Kenco Logistics Launches Multi-Site Fulfillment Partnership with Dr. Squatch

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kenco Logistics, one of North America’s leading third-party logistics (3PL) providers, is proud to announce the launch of its multi-site partnership with natural soap company Dr. Squatch. Leveraging Kenco’s innovative custom-designed fulfillment solutions and services, Dr. Squatch will reap the benefits of lower transportation rates, improved supply chain efficiency, and continued customer service excellence.

“ From the very beginning of our 3PL search, the Kenco team was very strong and committed,” said Tom Ramhorst, COO at Dr. Squatch. “ Kenco presented an outstanding, robust proposal that continuously demonstrated what an ideal 3PL partnership looks like. The Kenco experience, infrastructure, systems, and people are perfectly aligned with the Dr. Squatch culture and expansion plans. We’ve seen their success and flexibility with similar rapidly growing eCommerce clients who have our unique needs. The willingness and ability to tackle new or last-minute projects has provided tremendous value to Dr. Squatch, and given our future expansion roadmap beyond DTC fulfillment, Kenco’s deep experience with Fortune 100/500 companies is extremely attractive.”

Kenco has designed a custom, multi-node fulfillment solution to optimize transportation, operations and process flow. Kenco will also integrate its warehouse management solution (WMS) to enable greater data-powered productivity. These solutions and services applied across multiple Kenco fulfillment nodes will allow Dr. Squatch to keep transportation costs low and simultaneously deliver a lightning-fast customer experience. Once fully implemented, the Dr. Squatch click-to-delivery shopping experience will be best-of-breed.

With a distinct presence on social media, Dr. Squatch has cultivated a loyal customer base with high expectations for the brand experience. Kenco’s services will enable Dr. Squatch to customize product orders to provide a highly personalized and exciting unboxing experiences that retains today’s highly discerning consumer.

“ What an incredible company, brand and growth story,” said Bryan Corbett, director of eCommerce fulfillment at Kenco Logistics. “ Dr. Squatch is a market leader in almost every aspect of their business. We are beyond thrilled and excited to be working with such a talented group. James Oldenburg in strategic operations and Andrew Sutton in fulfillment and logistics at Dr. Squatch have been unbelievable assets in the process and define what a strong, working partnership looks like for Kenco customers. We are excited to align our innovative fulfillment strategies with Dr. Squatch’s unique product profile and creative branding. By delivering reliable transparency and consistency that customers can count on, Kenco will support Dr. Squatch’s omnichannel growth every step of the way.”

With this partnership, Kenco will provide both dedicated and shared resources to Dr. Squatch. To further augment its fulfillment processes, Kenco and Dr. Squatch will continue to innovate through future developments like geo-proximity order routing, conveyer-belt packing lines, order packing prioritization, and more.

To learn more about Kenco Logistics’ fulfillment services, visit https://www.kencogroup.com/services/distribution/e-commerce-and-fulfillment/.

About Kenco

Kenco provides integrated logistics solutions that include distribution and fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management, material handling services, real estate management, and information technology—all engineered for Operational Excellence. Woman-owned and financially strong, Kenco has built lasting customer relationships for 70 years. Kenco’s focus is on common sense solutions that drive uncommon value. Also, connect with Kenco on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and the Kenco Blog.