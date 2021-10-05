Rho Selects Medidata’s Industry-Leading Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) Capabilities for Patient-Focused Approach to New Drug Development

NEW YORK & DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, today announced that Rho, a full-service contract research organization (CRO) with a proven track record of drug development success, is using Medidata to standardize its clinical trial platform for building out its decentralized clinical trial (DCT) technology offerings. This will enable Rho to provide rapid reporting of cross-domain, cross-study data in decentralized trials, where data collection methods have become more numerous, varied, and complex.

“ Forward-thinking CROs, such as Rho, are rapidly making the necessary platform and accreditation investments to enable sponsors to move into a hybrid and/or fully decentralized approach to managing clinical trials,” said Joan Shaiman, senior vice president, partners at Medidata. “ Rho has been a valued partner with Medidata for over ten years and provides its clients with deep clinical trial management expertise in neurology, respiratory, rare diseases and orphan drugs.”

Rho made the strategic decision to invest in Medidata’s single platform to provide flexible and agile support for future business growth. This clinical technology capability and expertise will advance efforts to accelerate sponsors’ clinical development programs by giving them complete access to their clinical and operational data and enhancing its utilization to inform decision-making.

“ By partnering with Medidata – a trusted leader in this space – we are further committing to sponsors that we can meet and exceed their future needs, especially as the market evolves from traditional clinical trials toward a more decentralized and patient-focused approach,” said Dr. Laura Helms Reece, CEO, Rho. “ This investment will give us an important competitive advantage as we strive to be ahead of the curve, as the industry continues to evolve in response to advancing technologies and the need for greater diversity and inclusion in clinical trials. A key element will be streamlined, real-time visibility into patient data and quality metrics throughout a decentralized trial, from inception to study conclusion.”

Medidata’s end-to-end platform helps its clients attract and win more sponsor bids, while reducing study build time, saving money on unexpected data migrations and transfers, and speeding up data reconciliation and cleanup.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,700+ customers and partners access the world's most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

About Rho

Rho, a privately held contract research organization (CRO) located in Research Triangle Park, NC, provides a full range of clinical research services across the entire drug development process. For more than 35 years, Rho has been a trusted partner to leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies as well as academic and government organizations. Our commitment to excellence, our innovative technologies, and our therapeutic expertise accelerate time to market, maximize returns on investment, and lead to an exceptional customer experience. Please follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.