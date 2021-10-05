Amentum Wins Seat on Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum was awarded a seat on a $121 million multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide worldwide expeditionary supplies and services to support humanitarian and disaster relief, military exercises, and contingencies. Work will be performed in multiple geographic regions and funds will be obligated on individual task orders as issued by the customers for each area of responsibility. The U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center in Yokosuka, Japan is the contracting activity.

“We are excited for the opportunity to support the Navy and other DoD customers in worldwide contingencies and operations,” said Dr. Karl Spinnenweber, President of Amentum’s Mission Readiness strategic business unit. “Amentum is committed to serving the Navy’s critical needs at the highest level of performance with consistent, on-time delivery of quality products and services, whenever and wherever they are needed across the globe.”

The Navy’s expeditionary forces often perform missions in austere locations with logistically challenging requirements. The WEXMAC IDIQ provides a contracting vehicle for the Navy, other U.S. Department of Defense agencies, and the Department of Homeland Security to secure global contracting support services such as logistics, material handling, lodging, force protection, communications, provisions, clothing, fuel, and medical supplies at the locations in which they operate.

ABOUT AMENTUM

