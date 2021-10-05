Lilly Selects ZS to Enhance Customer Engagement and Field Sales Effectiveness

EVANSTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global professional services firm ZS today announced that Eli Lilly and Co. is implementing ZAIDYN™ Field Insights. Lilly chose the offering to help accelerate its commercial digital transformation, enhance customer engagement and to better anticipate customer needs in an evolving healthcare ecosystem.

ZAIDYN’s dynamic targeting solution helps life sciences field teams better listen, adapt and respond to changing customer needs. The solution meets these needs by embedding ZS artificial intelligence-enabled dynamic targeting and field suggestions directly into the tools where field teams manage their day-to-day activities.

“Partnering with ZS allows us to equip our sales professionals with appropriate insights to anticipate our customers’ needs and deliver meaningful solutions in a timely and personalized way,” said Patrik Jonsson, senior vice president and president of Lilly Immunology and Lilly USA, and chief customer officer. “Adopting an agile approach that allows us to meet healthcare providers where they are with the right information will help us take our customer engagement and satisfaction to the next level.”

ZS is the first in the industry to offer dynamic targeting capabilities at this scale with this level of analytical sophistication, and to deliver these capabilities directly through the client’s existing customer engagement system. ZS clients already have begun to realize the benefits of using ZAIDYN Field Insights, including increased adoption of insights, identification of new healthcare providers and considerable time savings for the field team.

“Sales teams can now better listen to, anticipate and respond to customer needs in the right way, at the right time, with the right message and through the right channel,” said Maria Kliatchko, principal and lead, customer engagement products at ZS. “They can nimbly adapt their targeting approach to changing market conditions and healthcare provider and patient needs.”

About ZS

ZS is a professional services firm that works side by side with companies to help develop and deliver products that drive customer value and company results. We leverage our deep industry expertise, leading-edge analytics, technology and strategy to create solutions that work in the real world. With more than 35 years of experience and 10,000-plus ZSers in more than 25 offices worldwide, we are passionately committed to helping companies and their customers thrive. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.