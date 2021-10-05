GE Appliances Cooks Up Partnership with Celebrity Chef Damaris Phillips

In her new role as GE Appliances brand spokesperson and ambassador, Phillips will create ongoing recipe and lifestyle content through an online series, Damaris Dishes, which will run on GE Appliances brand social and digital platforms. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for the busy holiday cooking season, the GE Appliances brand will launch a partnership with Celebrity Chef Damaris Phillips to bring “good things, for life” to kitchens across the country. In her new role as GE Appliances brand spokesperson and ambassador, Phillips will create ongoing recipe and lifestyle content through an online series, Damaris Dishes, which will run on GE Appliances brand social and digital platforms. She will also support the brand at various industry and community events including events in her hometown of Louisville, Ky. where GE Appliances is headquartered.

“Damaris is a great fit on so many levels from her ties to Louisville to her down-to-earth, approachable style of cooking,” said Todd Getz, executive brand director for GE Appliances. “We are committed to bringing people real life solutions through our appliances and hope that this partnership will help take the intimidation out of cooking for our consumers while encouraging a fresh approach to everyday meals.”

The Damaris Dishes series will feature Phillips' updated take on Southern classics and twists on traditional recipes. Phillips, who became a household name during her Food Network Star appearance, will use GE Appliances products and touch on various features, tips and tricks for making cooking easy. Her kitchen and studio space will be the set for the online series, embodying an inviting, farmhouse feel that complements Damaris’ personal style.

“Whether it's teaching culinary arts classes, writing a cookbook or taking the stage on the Food Network channel, I’ve always loved helping others learn how to cook,” said Phillips. “A nationally known brand like GE allows me to reach even more people, so I can help them feel comfortable in the kitchen.”

Phillips, a graduate of Jefferson Community and Technical College in Louisville, is passionate about supporting her community and the local job opportunities in her hometown. Many GE Appliances are designed, engineered and assembled by employees who are located just miles from where she studied and taught culinary arts.

“Damaris has a generous giving spirit that has not only been recognized by the city of Louisville, but by her fans across the country who cheered her on. We can’t wait to work with her to bring many more good things, for life to our audiences,” said Getz.

For more, follow @geappliances on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or visit https://geappliances.com/damaris-dishes.

