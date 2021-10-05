Graycliff Partners Recapitalizes CHawk Technology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graycliff Partners LP announced today that it has completed an equity investment and recapitalization of CHawk Technology International (“CHawk”), a manufacturer of precision plastic and metal components and assemblies for the semiconductor capital equipment, aerospace, and medical device industries.

Based in Hayward, CA and founded in 2005, CHawk provides plastic and metal machining, fabrication, clean room assembly, and engineering services. The company’s core market is semiconductor capital equipment, with a growing presence in aerospace, medical, and general industrial end markets. The company has facilities in California, Arizona, Singapore, Malaysia, and China. Graycliff’s investment in CHawk follows its July 2021 acquisition of Gold Tech Industries, a provider of metal finishing and plating services for similar end markets. The businesses will be combined as a platform for continued growth within semiconductor and complementary markets.

“ The CHawk team is excited to be partnering with Graycliff,” said Chase Zunino, CHawk’s CEO. “ Graycliff’s experience and track record for driving growth, particularly within the semicap space, makes them an ideal partner for CHawk. We look forward to leveraging Graycliff’s resources to execute on our shared strategic goals.”

“ CHawk’s capabilities are truly impressive. The company’s dedication to quality and service, combined with its global footprint, has established CHawk as a trusted, scalable partner for its customers,” said Dan Rubin, Graycliff Operating Advisor and co-investor. “ We look forward to working with Chase and his team through this next stage of growth.”

“ The CHawk team has done an impressive job growing the company and we are excited to partner alongside Chase and his team,” said Duke Punhong, Graycliff Managing Partner. “ We look forward to leveraging our past experience in the semicap space in building this new platform for continued expansion.”

CHawk is the fifth investment in Graycliff’s fourth private equity fund, Graycliff Private Equity Partners IV LP. The current fund is a continuation of the firm’s strategy of making equity investments in lower middle market companies, with a focus on acquiring and/or partnering with founder and family-owned businesses in the manufacturing, business services, and value-added distribution sectors.

About Graycliff Partners LP

Graycliff Partners is an investment firm focused on making lower middle market investments, typically in manufacturing, business services and value-added distribution businesses. Through dedicated equity and credit funds, Graycliff provides capital for acquisitions, management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth and expansion. For more information about Graycliff Partners visit www.graycliffpartners.com.