GNS Healthcare Announces a Multi-Year Collaboration with a Leading US Cancer Center to Advance Precision Medicine in Oncology

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GNS Healthcare (GNS), an artificial intelligence company creating in silico patients that simulate drug treatment at the individual patient level, today announced a multi-year collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) to leverage longitudinal multi-modal prostate cancer patient data and world class prostate cancer expertise with GNS’ Gemini in silico Prostate Cancer patient. The collaboration is one of four which MSK is undertaking through its new MSK Innovation Hub, a program that blends health tech innovators and MSK experts with the goal to speed the development of innovative products and businesses that have the potential to make a meaningful impact in the lives of people with cancer.

This collaboration will address key questions for prostate cancer patients, including identifying subtypes of aggressive disease and discovering novel drug targets and drivers of patient response to an increasing array of therapeutics. These insights will enable the design of highly sophisticated clinical trials and generate evidence of comparative effectiveness between drugs and simulate treatment sequencing.

The work will build on the existing Gemini – The in silico Patient™ for Prostate Cancer developed in partnership with Tempus. Fueled by rich clinico-genomic data, specifically whole exome sequencing, RNAseq, patient treatment history, current treatments and associated lines of therapy and mortality, Gemini has already recapitulated known prognostic markers of overall survival and replicated the landmark Prostate Cancer Phase 3 LATITUDE Trial. Novel potential drivers of survival for metastatic castrate sensitive and castrate resistant prostate cancer patients have been discovered through Gemini’s hypothesis-free approach and will be validated and further understood through the collaboration with MSK.

“ Collaborating with the MSK Innovation Hub will help to accelerate the discovery and development of new, more targeted and effective treatments for prostate cancer patients,” said GNS CEO and Co-Founder, Colin Hill. “ Simulating these in silico patient models allows us to understand what treatments work for which patients and why, improving clinical trial design and generating real-world evidence that maximizes the impact of drugs for patients. This has been a long road, but we are now at the point of being able to deliver true personalized treatments that work."

“ The results generated from GNS’ transformative AI approach are compelling and I believe this ongoing collaboration will provide novel insights into prostate cancer that will directly improve patient care,” said Howard I. Scher, MD, MSK medical oncologist and Head of the Biomarker Development Program.

MSK has institutional financial interests related to GNS associated with this collaboration.

About GNS Healthcare

GNS Healthcare is an AI company developing Gemini — The in silico Patient™ models from clinico-genomic data across oncology, auto-immune diseases, and neurology. In silico patients allow for clinical trials across cohorts of diverse patients to be conducted computationally by simulating disease progression and drug response at the individual patient level. GNS’ REFS causal AI and simulation technology integrates and transforms a wide-variety of multi-omic and real-world data to reveal the complex system of interactions underlying disease progression — constructing in silico patients. GNS partners with the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies and health plans and has validated its science and technology in more than 60 publications and abstracts. Visit www.gnshealthcare.com.