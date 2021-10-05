Keystone Capital Announces Acquisition of Perkuto by Portfolio Company MERGE

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Capital Management, L.P. (“Keystone”) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, MERGE, has acquired Perkuto, a leading provider of marketing operations services and software solutions primarily within Marketo and Workato software platforms. The addition of Perkuto expands MERGE’s marketing operations and marketing technology platform capabilities while also deepening the combined company’s partnership with Adobe. The combined company will have more than 725 employees across eight locations in North America.

Perkuto is a premier marketing operations agency that helps enterprise and high-growth organizations such as Facebook, Adobe, Sony Biotechnology and Siemens, expand marketing capacity, implement Marketo best practices, and resolve integration challenges with Workato. Perkuto is an Adobe Platinum Partner with Marketo Engage Specialization and a Workato Gold Partner. In addition to the company’s service offerings, Perkuto has developed two proprietary software products, Jeto and Digesto, which augment the core Marketo software. The company is headquartered in Montreal and has employees throughout Canada and the United States. For more information on Perkuto, please visit Perkuto.com.

The acquisition bolsters MERGE’s offerings within marketing technology platforms as well as adding additional expertise within the technology client vertical. In turn, MERGE offers Perkuto, and its client partners increased creative, executional and technology development capabilities. Combined, the entities offer a 360-degree view of multiple markets with deep expertise within the healthcare, financial services, technology, and consumer verticals.

“Getting marketing technology platforms to work in concert is a challenge for senior marketing and digital executives,” said Patrick Venetucci, Chief Executive Officer of MERGE. “Uniting Perkuto’s Marketo expertise with MERGE’s content management system expertise elevates our ability to merge storytelling and technology such that it converts traffic to transactions for clients.”

All members of the MERGE and Perkuto executive teams will remain in leadership positions with Patrick Venetucci serving as Chief Executive Officer of the combined company, which will operate under the MERGE brand.

MERGE is an independent, integrated marketing and technology development agency with deep domain expertise in the healthcare, financial services, and consumer verticals. MERGE combines historically marketing-oriented capabilities (brand strategy, performance marketing, omni-channel campaign execution, content creation, programmatic media, and reporting & data visualization) with a strong technology and development-focused offering (digital strategy, customer experience & design, marketing stack software implementation, and custom software development). The combined business will be headquartered in Chicago with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Kansas City, New York, Los Angeles, and Montreal. For more information, please visit MERGEworld.com.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Legal counsel was provided to MERGE and Keystone by Honigman LLP. Perkuto was advised by MergerTech Group, LLC.