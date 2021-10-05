OTTO Motors and Siemens Partner to Implement Leading Autonomous Mobile Robot Material Handling Solution

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OTTO Motors, a leading provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and Siemens Canada, a leader in the global digital transformation in industry and a division of Siemens AG, have announced a new partnership. Together, the companies are breaking new ground in Industry 4.0 technologies, in areas ranging from high-performance collaborative mobile robot control to physical asset tracking using Real Time Location Systems (RTLS). RTLS is Siemens’ latest state-of-the-art technology which uses a scalable locating system specifically designed for industrial applications.

“Siemens’ global presence and breadth of product portfolio has been clear to us for as long as we’ve been in business,” said Ryan Gariepy, CTO of OTTO Motors. “Using Siemens controllers to power OTTO fleets will allow our AMRs to achieve a new level of driving performance without compromising safety. For our customers, this means maximum productivity and better ROI.”

OTTO Motors provides autonomous material handling inside manufacturing facilities and warehouses. Instead of operators pushing carts or driving forklifts, OTTO’s line of AMRs deliver materials safely, reliably, and efficiently. The combination of ease-of-use and a powerful software suite ensures that OTTO AMRs can deliver value in short order and easily scale to manage complex deployments.

“Siemens RTLS systems will enable OTTO Motors’ customers to dynamically locate autonomous mobile robots and other assets with up to 30 cm accuracy,” explains Joris Myny, SVP, Digital Industries, Siemens Canada. “The result is an optimized fleet and precise AMR routing as well as enhanced bottleneck and collision avoidance. Any asset or person with an RTLS transponder can be seen and tracked, which opens up additional asset tracking use cases beyond the AMR implementation.”

Most recently, Siemens customized its industrial controller development toolchain in a way that allows OTTO to develop, test, and deploy controls code to better align with the needs of mobile autonomous systems. This has permitted OTTO to develop, validate, and deploy everything from minor improvements to entirely new robots into production over four times faster than previously possible.

About OTTO Motors

OTTO Motors provides autonomous mobile robots for material handling inside manufacturing facilities and warehouses. With over 3 million hours of driving experience, OTTO is trusted for mission-critical deliveries in the most demanding of industrial environments. Seventy percent of OTTO’s customers are Fortune 500 companies and include some of the world’s most recognized brands, including GE and Toyota. For more information, visit www.ottomotors.com.

About Siemens Canada

Since 1912 Siemens Canada has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, and reliability. The company is active across the country, focusing on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, to transform the everyday for billions of people. Through Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping shape Canada’s passenger rail services. Through its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power with operations in Canada. As of September 30, 2021, the company has approximately 2,500 employees from coast-to-coast and 24 office and production facilities across Canada. Further information is available at www.siemens.ca.