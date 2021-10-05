TMA Systems Raises $68 Million Growth Investment Led By Silversmith Capital Partners

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TMA Systems, a world-class provider of advanced Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS), announced that it has secured a $68 million majority growth investment led by Silversmith Capital Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm. The investment marks the first time TMA Systems has raised outside capital. The partnership with Silversmith will enable TMA Systems to accelerate investment in R&D and sales & marketing.

TMA Systems provides software products that enable facility professionals to centralize, schedule, and track maintenance information and operations. WebTMA, the company’s flagship product, is a web-based software solution for facility professionals who recognize that effective asset life cycle management demands access to accurate, up-to-date information. The company’s products are used by more than 1,500 organizations to maintain 55,000+ facilities across 4.5 billion square feet, including General Electric, Tulane University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Chicago Public Schools, Banner Health, Microsoft, American Airlines, Cirque du Soleil, and the Architect of the Capitol.

“We are thrilled to partner with Silversmith for the next phase of TMA’s growth,” said John C. Smith, Chairman of TMA Systems. “Silversmith’s expertise helping enterprise software companies scale made them a perfect choice for us. This investment will allow TMA Systems to continue on our mission of providing our customers outstanding value through exceptional leading-edge products and world-class services.”

“We are excited to partner with TMA Systems as their first institutional investor,” said Jim Quagliaroli, Managing Partner of Silversmith. “Facility and maintenance professionals across healthcare, education, and government use TMA’s platform as an essential part of their daily operations. TMA’s software combines the best functionality of asset management software with the strength of a powerful CMMS. As a growing, profitable provider of mission-critical workflow software, TMA is a great fit for Silversmith. We look forward to working with TMA in this next phase of growth.”

Quagliaroli, along with Silversmith Operating Partner Marc Munfa, have joined the company’s Board of Directors. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Silversmith Capital Partners and Frederic Dorwart, Lawyers PLLC served as legal counsel to TMA Systems.

About TMA Systems

For more than 30 years, TMA Systems has been recognized as a world-class provider of advanced Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS). These software solutions have been developed for organizations that want to effectively manage their assets and streamline their maintenance operations. Our leading-edge solutions are a key tool for managers who recognize that maintaining their facilities’ assets and providing the highest level of service are imperative in meeting the high standards demanded by their organizations. Most importantly, the information generated by these solutions will provide managers with the ability to make better decisions, run operations more efficiently, and achieve the ultimate goal — improve their organizations’ financial performance.

Worldwide, more than 1,500 TMA clients maintain in excess of 55,000 facilities, representing 4.5 billion square feet of space. TMA’s products, along with world-class services, are key reasons TMA is the preferred solution for facility professionals throughout the world. TMA’s advanced solutions meet or exceed the needs of education, healthcare, corporate, government, telecommunication, transportation, manufacturing, and retail organizations.

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $2.0 billion of capital under management. Silversmith’s mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, Appfire, Centauri Health Solutions, DistroKid, Impact, Iodine Software, LifeStance Health, Panalgo, Unily, Upperline Health, Validity, and Webflow. The partners have served on the boards of numerous successful growth companies including ABILITY Network, Archer Technologies, Dealer.com, Liazon, Liberty Dialysis, MedHOK, Passport Health, SurveyMonkey, and Wrike. For more information about Silversmith, please visit www.silversmith.com.