Shutterfly Partners with Marie Kondo on an Exclusive Product Collaboration, a First for the Brand

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shutterfly, a pioneer and leader in personalized products, today announced a year-long, exclusive, co-branded collection with Marie Kondo, tidying expert, New York Times bestselling author and founder of KonMari Media, Inc. The Shutterfly x KonMari assortment will feature 62 thoughtfully designed products with 17 exclusive designs ranging in price from $3-$300 USD.

Shutterfly partnered with Marie Kondo to explore the art of transforming moments into cherished keepsakes that spark joy. From photo books and puzzles to journals and ornaments, it is easier than ever before to turn memorable moments into customized products. The Shutterfly x KonMari collection features an elevated and clean aesthetic that takes inspiration from the Japanese concept, wabi-sabi. According to Marie, wabi-sabi celebrates beauty in imperfection, simplicity and calmness, and is considered a virtue in Japanese culture.

“Finding the right partner to excite and inspire people was a key priority for Shutterfly as we look to deepen our connection with current customers and foster relationships with new customers,” said Jim Hilt, president of Shutterfly. “In Marie Kondo, we found a partner who shares our passion for helping everyone feel connected to the most important people, experiences and moments in their lives. We hope her designs inspire people to unleash their creativity and create something meaningful. For this – our first full, cross-category design partnership – we couldn’t be more thrilled.”

“I am so excited to partner with Shutterfly on this collection,” said Marie Kondo. “Surrounding yourself with items that spark joy is the foundation of the KonMari philosophy and is also at the center of this collaboration. I designed each item to help transform the most treasured moments into items that spark joy and inspire people to share their most cherished, joyful memories with the ones they love throughout the year.”

The Shutterfly x KonMari collection includes photo books, ornaments, calendars, cards, home decor items and make great gifts for the holidays. Customers can shop the new collection on Shutterfly.com and the Shutterfly app beginning Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Follow Shutterfly on Instagram @Shutterfly to stay up to date on this and future brand partnerships.

About Shutterfly

The Shutterfly family of brands together make up the leading online retail and manufacturing platform for photography and personalized products. Shutterfly is organized into three divisions: Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly consumer division helps people make and create products with meaning including cards, stationery, photo books, gifts and home décor. Premium offerings are available from the Tiny Prints boutique; Snapfish offers photo gifts, invitations, stationery and more; Spoonflower is a global marketplace of custom fabric, wallpaper and home décor. Shutterfly also offers an iPhone and Android app subscription service with GrooveBook that prints and ships a book with up to 100 photos every month. Lifetouch has been the national leader in school photography for more than 85 years and serves more people through partnerships with portrait studios, including JCPenney Studios. BorrowLenses offers high-quality photography and video equipment rentals for aspiring photographers. And for enterprise needs, Shutterfly Business Solutions delivers digital printing services that enable efficient and effective customer engagement through personalized communications and services. Shutterfly is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information about Shutterfly, visit www.shutterflyinc.com. Follow us on social @shutterfly

About KonMari

KonMari Media, Inc. (KMI) is a lifestyle brand founded by Marie Kondo, tidying expert, bestselling author and Emmy-nominated television star. KMI offers a suite of products, services and content designed to help organize your home and bring joy to your life.

With a goal of helping more people to tidy their spaces by choosing joy, KMI has business verticals across entertainment, books, digital content, a Consultant program and e-commerce. Visit konmari.com.