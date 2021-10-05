The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic and RubiconMD Announce Partnership to Advance Access to Specialty Expertise

CLEVELAND & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic™, a joint venture between Cleveland Clinic and Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), and RubiconMD, a leader in virtual-first specialty care solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to democratize access to medical expertise and provide clinicians access to same-day specialist guidance in primary care settings.

This collaboration will utilize RubiconMD’s eConsult Platform to connect primary care clinicians to a panel of Cleveland Clinic’s world-renowned, multidisciplinary experts. The tech-enabled joint solution directly aligns with the readiness of healthcare leaders to deliver value-based care, enabling clinicians to streamline their workflows, obtain continuing education from top experts and deliver more value to their patients with the expertise of a Cleveland Clinic specialist. For patients, the partnership offers more convenience and can potentially eliminate the need for a referral, reducing overall out-of-pocket costs.

“The mission of our two organizations is to democratize access to specialty care; this partnership came together organically when we realized we are both focused on solving the same problems,” said Gil Addo, CEO and Co-founder of RubiconMD. “We are excited by the promise of this partnership, to be able to rapidly deliver insights from Cleveland Clinic to primary care clinicians throughout the US and to have a huge impact on helping patients and clinicians get greater access to care.”

The first phase of the program will include a panel of specialists from The Clinic for advanced specialties, such as endocrinology and medical genetics, and the two companies plan to expand to additional specialties in later phases. With The Clinic’s deep and comprehensive medical expertise, including 3,500 expert physicians in more than 550 advanced subspecialties, this partnership holds the potential to make an impressive impact in the virtual specialty care market.

“We’re excited to partner with RubiconMD on this initiative, which aligns directly with The Clinic’s vision of expanding access to the world’s best clinical expertise,” said Frank McGillin, CEO of The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic. “The joint solution empowers primary care providers to tap into the minds of Cleveland Clinic’s expert physicians in a way that can improve outcomes and reduce excess costs.”

About The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic™

The Clinic is a transformative joint venture between Cleveland Clinic and Amwell that brings digital health solutions to a new level with unparalleled ease of use, advanced technologies and powerful outcomes. This first-of-its-kind initiative opens the door to Cleveland Clinic’s deep and comprehensive medical expertise, with 3,500 clinical specialists in more than 550 advanced subspecialties. Powered by Amwell’s leading connectivity technologies, which are currently deployed by over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, The Clinic offers fully secure video consultations, digital record collection and concierge-level service to health plans, providers, employers and healthcare consumers. Solutions are available as a health plan benefit, an employee benefit or a consumer service. For more information about The Clinic, visit www.theclinic.io.

About RubiconMD

RubiconMD is leading the mission to democratize medical expertise through its virtual-first specialty care solutions. The RubiconMD eConsult and Behavioral Health platforms remove barriers to specialty expertise by rapidly connecting primary care clinicians to a board-certified panel of experts. These solutions empower clinicians to deliver higher-quality care plans in a timely manner. RubiconMD eliminates unnecessary referrals and services, reduces patient wait times and travel burdens, and allows primary care to practice at the top of their license. With RubiconMD clinical teams can streamline their workflows, lower the cost of care, and deliver a better patient experience. For more information, please visit www.rubiconmd.com, or follow us RubiconMD on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.