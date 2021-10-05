Bullhead City, AZ Partners with VertexOne to Successfully Maintain Uninterrupted Operation of Their Water System

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amidst a landmark decision by City Council to reclaim their local water system, Bullhead City partners with VertexOne to maintain uninterrupted business operations. Bullhead City announces the selection of VertexOne, a leading provider of meter-to-cash solutions for utilities across North America, as it takes over operation of the City’s local system. This collaboration allows Bullhead City staff and customers to enjoy the same excellent level of experience established by EPCOR USA over the years.

Under this new contract, Bullhead City has worked closely with VertexOne staff to seamlessly and efficiently transition their utility operations. Bullhead City has maintained the portfolio of solutions established by EPCOR USA including VertexOne CIS Essentials™, VertexOne vxField™, VertexOne’s Digital Customer Engagement solutions, and enhanced electronic bill presentment and payments.

“There have been many uncertainties since residents voted to take over utility service from EPCOR USA, but with VertexOne by our side we have never had to worry about a disruption to our utility business,” shares City Manager Toby Cotter. “We are so appreciative that VertexOne staff was willing to go above and beyond, in advance of contract execution, to transition over our services in impressive time allowing us to focus on other pieces of the puzzle.”

With the support of VertexOne, Bullhead City will drive success in a variety of areas:

Customer Service : Bullhead City’s 21,460 water and sewer customers will enjoy modern customer self-serve functionality that improves the customers’ experience and is adaptable to changing customer needs.

“VertexOne is thrilled to extend our previous work done with EPCOR USA and now embark upon a new partnership with the Bullhead City team as they navigate this whole process,” said VertexOne President and CEO Andrew Jornod. “This effort by the City is incredibly commendable and we look forward to supporting Bullhead City in meeting their long-term goals.”

About Bullhead City, AZ

Bullhead City is nestled between Arizona's majestic black mountains and banks of the beautiful Colorado River. Bullhead City's dry desert climate offers sun lovers and outdoor enthusiasts a plethora of beautiful sunny days to enjoy. Bullhead City is centrally located and easy to get to. Drive Times: 3 hours from Phoenix, Arizona, 4 hours from Los Angeles, California and only 1 hour from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bullhead City takes great pride in our city. Bullhead City has long been a community built on the values of hard work and fun. In recent decades, the City has seen dramatic growth in population, businesses and amenities and we are dedicated to keep moving forward.

Bullhead City is the retail hub of Mohave County and serves over 100,000 residents within a 50-mile radius. Bullhead City has seen a retail and residential boom over the past 5 years. Bullhead City is home to Sam’s Club, Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Famous Footwear, CATO fashions, Big Lots, Hobby Lobby, JoAnn's Crafts, Starbucks, Dutch Bros, Big 5, Jersey Mike’s, Subway and much more.

Bullhead City has quickly become the sport tourism hub of the Southwest thanks to its beautiful weather and great sports facilities. Bullhead City hosted more than 100 sports tournaments in 2020.

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the recognized leader in SaaS platforms for critical business processes of utilities across North America. Through a wide range of innovative services and solutions—including the VertexOne Complete™ SaaS Solution for Utilities comprised of the Customer Information System (CIS), Mobile Workforce Management (MWM), Meter Data Management (MDM), Digital Customer Engagement and Customer Self Service, and now the addition of WaterSmart solutions and services—VertexOne helps utilities more efficiently deliver a compelling customer experience: reducing the cost to serve customers, increasing operational efficiency, improving customer satisfaction, and driving utility operations forward. VertexOne takes on the heavy lifting of keeping current with the rapid pace of technology changes through our VertexOne Complete™ SaaS offering, so utilities don't have to—leaving our customers more time to focus on core utility business while leaving the technology to us. For more information, visit https://www.vertexone.net.