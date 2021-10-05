Zebra Technologies and ioXt Alliance Certify 28 Android Devices

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. & NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ioXt Alliance, the global standard for IoT security, today announced that Zebra Technologies certified 28 Android rugged devices through the ioXt Certification Program, with more devices to be added later in the year, as part of its continuous efforts to prioritize security and privacy.

Focused on security, upgradability and transparency, the ioXt Alliance certified Zebra’s devices against its eight pledge principles that include clear guidelines for quantifying the highest level of security needed for each device. As each device met or exceeded the testing requirements, they received the ioXt SmartCert label.

Zebra has the largest Android portfolio of ioXt-Certified enterprise-grade mobile devices on the market, supporting a wide array of U.S. military and civilian operations, as well as serve a broad array of private industries such as retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, warehousing and healthcare. These security certifications demonstrate Zebra’s commitment to providing secure mobility solutions to their customers.

All 28 devices are Google Mobile Services (GMS) certified, FIPS 140-2 Validated, Common Criteria certified, have a DoD STIG issued and are on the DoDIN APL. The Zebra suite of Android rugged devices that are now certified with the ioXt Alliance include:

TC21 Touch Mobile Computer

TC21-HC Healthcare Touch Mobile Computer

TC26 Touch Mobile Computer

TC26-HC Healthcare Mobile Computer

EC30 Enterprise Mobile Computer

EC50 Enterprise Mobile Computer

EC55 Mobile Computer

TC52 Mobile Computer

TC52-HC Healthcare Mobile Computer

TC52x Touch Mobile Computer

TC52x-HC Healthcare Mobile Computer

TC57 ​​ Touch Mobile Computer

TC57x Touch Mobile Computer

TC72 Touch Mobile Computer

TC77 Touch Mobile Computer

TC8300 Touch Computer

PS20 Personal Shopper

MC2200 Mobile Computer with Keypad

MC2700 Mobile Computer with Keypad

MC3300x RFID Mobile Computer

MC9300 Ultra-Rugged Mobile Touch Computer

ET51 Rugged Tablet

ET56 Rugged Tablet

L10A Rugged Tablet

VC8300 Vehicle-Mounted Computer

CC600 Customer Concierge Kiosk

CC6000 Customer Concierge Kiosk

WT6300 Wearable Computer

To learn more about the ioXt Alliance, visit ioxtalliance.org and for more information about Zebra’s privacy and security commitment, visit here.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in Zebra’s Your Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

About ioXt Alliance

The ioXt Alliance is the Global Standard for IoT Security. Founded by leading technology and product manufacturing firms, including Google, Amazon, T-Mobile, Comcast and more, the ioXt Alliance is the only industry-led, global IoT product security and certification program in the world. Products with the ioXt SmartCert gives consumers and retailers greater confidence in a highly connected world.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2021 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.