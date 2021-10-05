Cancer Treatment Centers of America Selects Lyniate as Strategic Interoperability Solution, Putting Patients at the Center of Innovation

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyniate, the most trusted connector of healthcare worldwide, today announced that Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), a premier national oncology network of hospitals and outpatient care centers, has selected Lyniate Corepoint as its strategic interoperability solution to support rapid growth and ongoing innovation initiatives designed to put patients at the center of care. CTCA will replace existing solutions and standardize on Corepoint as the enterprise interoperability platform at the heart of a range of current and future initiatives, including:

Extending the CTCA digital umbrella to support cancer patients everywhere – from early detection to survivorship – and the referring clinics, affiliates and partners in the organization’s extended network

Ongoing integration with and between Salesforce Health Cloud, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and their Cancer Fighters

Improving connectivity between with the CTCA Patient Notification Hub and the MedAllies HISP to go above and beyond CMS Condition of Participation (CoP) compliance requirements

Hardening of the organization’s enterprise IT architecture to ensure the highest levels of performance, reliability, and service

“CTCA is dedicated to extending a seamless care experience to patients wherever they are, from our clinics to our partner and affiliate sites to the home and beyond, and high-performance interoperability is core to that mission,” said Jennifer Greenman, Chief Information Officer of CTCA. “As we continue to expand our reach to patients and providers across the country and around the world, we are committed to giving our patients not just world-class care, but the kind of seamless and robust consumer digital experience they expect. Lyniate will play an essential role in meeting these goals and in giving us the flexibility and scalability to continue to embrace patient-centric innovation in new and creative ways.”

In addition to supporting the growth of CTCA and its extended network to reach patients, especially in remote and underserved communities, Lyniate will also play a critical role in hardening the CTCA IT infrastructure to ensure high-reliability and streamline maintenance and development. Replacing the multiple integration solutions currently in use across the organization with a single instance of the Lyniate enterprise-class interoperability platform will improve system-wide stability and availability, simplify system administration, and free up developer and IT resources for high-value tasks.

“CTCA is a true leader in advancing the digital experience and process of care to put patients at the center of innovation,” said Erkan Akyuz, CEO of Lyniate. “We are excited to partner with an organization that is a leader in cancer care and sees the essential role interoperability plays in delivering a world-class patient experience. Lyniate is a perfect fit for the work CTCA is doing today to extend their digital connections to patients and partners and also for the next generation of innovation they will bring to cancer care and the healthcare industry as a whole.”

Lyniate Corepoint provides the necessary integration support to accelerate interoperability and connectivity across the healthcare ecosystem. With the healthcare technology environment ever changing, Corepoint and its best in KLAS capabilities positions teams to rapidly respond to these demands with its easy-to-use development experience and flexible IT infrastructure.

About Cancer Treatment Centers of America:

Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) is a national oncology network of hospitals and outpatient care centers offering an integrated approach that combines surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and advancements in precision medicine with supportive therapies to manage side effects and enhance quality of life during treatment and into survivorship. CTCA publishes treatment results bi-annually including patient experience, length of life, quality of life, patient safety and quality of care. CTCA also offers qualified patients a range of clinical trials that may reveal new treatment options supported by scientific and investigational research. CTCA patient satisfaction scores consistently rank among the highest for all cancer care providers in the country. Visit http://www.cancercenter.com for more information.

About Lyniate:

Lyniate partners with healthcare organizations around the globe delivering flexible interoperability solutions that connect people through increased access to data. As a trusted partner, Lyniate powers the applications and workflows that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes today while helping healthcare teams to understand, prepare for, and influence changes on the horizon. Lyniate is committed to empowering people with the best interoperability solutions for healthcare, from specialty clinics to large networks, from payers to vendors, and everything in between. Visit http://www.lyniate.com to connect.