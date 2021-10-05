In a State Booming During the Pandemic, Colorado Financial Planning Team Chooses Independence: Launches Intergy Private Wealth With Dynasty Financial Partners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A Colorado Springs financial planning team announced today that they have partnered with Dynasty Financial Partners and are launching an independent wealth management firm called Intergy Private Wealth.

Joining Intergy Private Wealth from Northwestern Mutual are a total staff of eight professionals including 3 advisors:

Mark Perrault CFP®, MBA, RICP®, President, Managing Partner

Charlie Dunn CFP®, RICP®, CEO, Managing Partner

Geoffrey Thomas Schaefer CFP®, Wealth Advisor

“The industry is changing rapidly, and we felt it was important to put ourselves in a position to adapt to our clients’ needs. And, by partnering with Dynasty, we are receiving significant support with compliance, research and technology integration,” said Mr. Perrault. He added, “We are excited to be the first financial planning firm in Colorado Springs to have a true multi-family office offering. We also plan to launch a unique coaching/advisory service geared towards business owners considering a sale.”

Intergy Private Wealth is an independent wealth management firm, working with business owners, retirees, physicians, defense contractors, technology & real estate professionals and retired military.

The firm helps clients navigate their RSU/ISO plans, determine an appropriate diversification strategy, determine if 83b election is appropriate and quantify value if the client is considering a career move. In addition, Intergy works with small business owners considering a sale, using their planning tools and expertise to determine the appropriate net proceeds needed to meet their goals.

Intergy Private Wealth will be selectively looking at M&A opportunities in the future. The ability to offer multi-family office services will expand their footprint in the UHNW space and allow the firm to better serve foundation clients. The firm plans to extend their service in the philanthropic and planned giving space.

According to Mr. Perrault, “Colorado Springs and Colorado, in general, is a hotbed for remote work in the tech industry. Amazon is opening a major facility here and our four military bases also foster an environment for aerospace and defense companies. We have noticed the pandemic influencing people to take early retirement options from government positions and large corporate organizations. The strong economy has also boosted valuations for small business and we are seeing really strong multiples being paid.”

To create a distinctive name, the team combined ‘intuition’ with ‘energy.’ The name Intergy implies Knowledge in Action, a metaphor for developing a plan and implementing its recommendations.

According to Shirl Penney, CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners, “We are delighted to welcome Intergy Private Wealth to the Dynasty Network. Mark, Charlie and Geoff have exciting expansion plans in a booming market. We believe they will thrive in the independent arena.”

“When we first started speaking to Mark, Charlie and Geoff, they had a clear vision of how they wanted to evolve their business model to serve their clients better. After much due diligence, they came to believe the fully independent RIA model, supported by Dynasty, offered the freedom and flexibility they needed to continuously evolve their practice and services in support of their increasingly sophisticated client base,” said John Sullivan, Head of Network Development at Dynasty Financial Partners. “We believe they are well-positioned to grow their business rapidly and we are excited about our partnership with the Intergy Private Wealth team.”

Learn more by visiting intergywealth.com

BIOS:

Charlie Dunn CFP®, RICP®

CEO, Managing Partner

In 2021, Charlie Dunn and Mark Perrault co-founded Intergy Private Wealth, an independent registered investment adviser created to help successful individuals, families and foundations simplify the complexity of managing, growing and protecting their wealth.

Charlie has worked with Mark since 2016, when they founded their own advisory team at Northwestern Mutual, where Charlie had worked since 2009, developing disciplined strategies for investment portfolios, as well as comprehensive financial strategies, with a focus on distribution planning and long-term tax mitigation.

Charlie received his bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and a Retirement Income Certified Professional. Charlie is a contributor to the Springs Magazine and Colorado Springs Business Journal, which named him to its 2017 Rising Stars.

Charlie and his wife, Shannon, have two children, Bella and Mason. Charlie currently serves on the board of The Children’s Literacy Center, which provides free one-to-one tutoring to elementary school children reading below grade level. A fervent mountain biker in his spare time, Charlie is a board member of Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates, an organization committed to building, sharing and protecting inspiring trail experiences in the Pikes Peak Region. Ready for every season, Charlie also enjoys skiing and golf.

Mark Perrault, CFP®, RICP®, MBA

President, Managing Partner

Mark Perrault co-founded Intergy Private Wealth in 2021 with Charlie Dunn, creating an independent registered investment adviser that seeks to balance bespoke financial solutions that incorporate in-depth planning and advanced technology with a genuine regard for their clients as individuals driven by personal goals and values.

Mark and Charlie have worked together in a formal partnership since 2016, when they founded their own advisory team at Northwestern Mutual, where Mark had worked since 2009, focusing on client relationships and spearheading a targeted philanthropic outreach.

Originally from Southern California, Mark graduated from the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business. He received his MBA from Gonzaga University while serving in the United States Air Force and earning the rank of Captain.

Mark is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and a Retirement Income Certified Professional. Mark was named as the inaugural 2017 Millennial Advisor national award by The American College of Financial Services, which recognized five top performing financial advisors under the age of 35. He has also been featured as a contributor to the Colorado Springs Business Journal.

Mark lives in Colorado Springs with his wife, Lauren, and their three children, Carter, Addison, and Olivia. Mark and Lauren are founding members of Couples Who Care, a platform for Colorado Springs citizens to combine efforts for a larger impact on local causes and the needs of their community. Mark is a board member and former Foundation Board Chair of Discover Goodwill of Southern & Western Colorado. Outside of work, he enjoys fly fishing, hiking, and playing golf.

Geoffrey Thomas Schaefer, CFP®

Wealth Advisor

Geoffrey Schaefer has worked with Charlie Dunn and Mark Perrault since 2019 as a wealth management advisor on their team at Northwestern Mutual, which he had joined three years earlier as a financial advisor. With Intergy Private Wealth since its launch in 2021, Geoff helps clients improve their financial decisions through smart financial plans that focus on wealth accumulation and risk mitigation.

Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, Geoff graduated from Oral Roberts University and spent five years in the United States Army, serving as an infantry officer. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.

Geoff lives in Colorado Springs with his wife, Stephanie, and their three children, Henry, Madeline, and George. Active members of New Life Church, Geoff and Stephanie also support several community outreach programs, including Mary’s Home, which welcomes single homeless mothers. Geoff is also an ardent supporter of the Falcon Athletic Fund, the fundraising arm of Air Force Athletics. Outside of the office, Geoff enjoys spending time with family, hiking and attending Air Force basketball games.

About Dynasty Financial Partners

Dynasty Financial Partners is known for assisting advisors of integrity to better service their clients, run their businesses more profitably, grow faster, and enhance the enterprise value of their firms. Dynasty does this by providing wealth management and technology platforms for select independent financial advisory firms. Dynasty creates access to valuable resources and industry-leading capabilities through an open architecture platform, enabling advisors to address their clients’ needs and to protect and grow their wealth. Dynasty supports independent advisors and their teams in being independent, but not alone, by creating exclusive community events and experiences. Dynasty also offers access to flexible capital solutions to help advisors expand, scale, and grow their business. Dynasty’s core principle is “objectivity without compromise,” and the firm is committed to developing solutions that allow investment advisors to act as true fiduciaries to their clients. ​

For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

Also visit Dynasty on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynasty-financial-partners

Twitter: @DynastyFP

Youtube: http://bit.ly/1MKXhC8 ​