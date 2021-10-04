Rio Tinto reaches new labour agreement for BC Works (Kitimat)

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rio Tinto has reached a new Collective Labour Agreement for its BC Works operation, which includes the Kitimat smelter and Kemano hydropower facility in British Columbia, following a vote by Unifor Local 2301 members.

In addition to the Collective Labour Agreement, the parties have agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding for a new way of working together and on a return to work protocol. The agreements outline a shared vision for a safe, engaged, strong and competitive business that will benefit employees, communities, the environment, and stakeholders.

Rio Tinto BC Works General Manager Affonso Bizon said: “We welcome this vote from employees in support of the new agreement and our shared vision of a strong, sustainable future for BC Works. Our focus will now be on ensuring the return of workers and ramp-up of production at the smelter is managed in a safe and controlled manner over coming months, to deliver lasting benefits for our employees, the broader community and our customers.”

Over the next few days, Rio Tinto BC Works management will initiate the return to work process for employees, followed by the progressive restart of the smelter’s production cells.