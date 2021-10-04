UnidosUS and Experian Launch Partnership to Support Financial Empowerment

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnidosUS, the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization, and Experian today announced a new partnership to further the mission of financial empowerment. UnidosUS also kicked off its LatinX IncluXion Summit today, of which Experian is a plenary session sponsor.

“Experian has been a welcome and creative partner to UnidosUS through its support of our Financial Empowerment Network (FEN),” said Lot Diaz, Vice President, Housing and Financial Empowerment at UnidosUS. “Our program is expanding its reach to provide financial education and coaching to Latino families who are working to rebuild their financial lives after major setbacks during the pandemic. We are honored to have Experian’s support in reaching more families at this critical moment in time through the FEN. 2021 is an even more important year for this service, and Experian’s partnership is helping us be present and available in more ways than ever before.”

”Credit education, especially provided in-language, can make a big difference in breaking down cultural misconceptions or fear about what credit is. When used properly, credit can bring value to consumers’ lives. We’re proud to work with UnidosUS to serve their members and the Hispanic-Latino community. Financial inclusion is giving everyone the knowledge and tools that lead to empowerment towards financial health and our partnership is another step in achieving that goal,” said Wil Lewis, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for Experian.

Through this partnership, Experian is supporting UnidosUS’ Financial Empowerment Network, which brings together more than 25 UnidosUS Affiliates in 14 communities to offer free, individualized, culturally-relevant support to Latino families. Since July 2019, Affiliates in the FEN have driven more than 1,200 people into financial coaching, and helped them build credit and savings, reduce debt, and improve their daily financial habits, the total effect of which was an additional $1.72 million dollars in clients’ pockets. Experian credit education resources such as a Spanish-language consumer education e-book and the new monthly #chatdecrédito launched during Hispanic Heritage Month are available to UnidosUS affiliates and all consumers.

Investing in communities is a key pillar of Experian’s Corporate Social Responsibility program. The partnership is part of Experian’s United for Financial Health initiative, which aims to empower and protect vulnerable consumers to improve their financial health through education and action.

