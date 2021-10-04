Romeo Power Signs Lease for 215,000 Square Foot State-of-the-Art Facility in Southern California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, has leased a new Class A, state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility located in Cypress, California. The facility will support Romeo Power’s expansion of battery development and testing capabilities adjacent to its production line, allowing for faster innovation and time to market.

The modern 215,000 square foot facility includes 191,000 square feet of industrial space that will be designed to double critical laboratory and testing capacity. The expanded manufacturing capabilities will enhance throughput, quality and cost effectiveness. Significantly increased office space will also allow for continued organizational investment in scientific, engineering and other support resources driving growth. The transition to the new facility is currently expected to begin in the near future and is expected to be completed over the next 6-9 months.

“The development of this new facility is an important milestone for Romeo Power and provides a critical foundation as we continue to further enhance our industry leading technology and scale to meet the growing needs of our customers for our products,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Susan Brennan.

Brennan continued, “Since the company’s founding, Romeo Power has been committed to meeting the ever-changing needs of the electrification market and demand continues to grow. Safety, enhanced performance and optimal value for BEV owners and fleet managers is an expectation of our customers and continuing to deliver new and innovative solutions is what differentiates Romeo Power. Order growth demands a new strategy for space optimization, and we are grateful to have found a great location to meet our expected growth trajectory.”

Romeo Power develops batteries and battery management systems for Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) manufacturers requiring the greatest energy density and longest ranges resulting in the lowest total cost of ownership for vehicle owners and fleet managers. Romeo Power’s efficient and highly adaptable battery solutions are designed to enable BEV owners to eliminate negative emissions in a safe and cost-effective manner so they can meet the evolving environmental regulations in the United States and abroad. Since its founding, Romeo Power has been winning customers among key heavy-duty commercial BEV manufacturers and fleet managers based on industry leading safety technology and energy density, end-use scalability and unique built-in energy management intelligence optimizing charging time, mileage and battery life. This premium combination of product features translates to superior vehicle and fleet uptime, enhanced profit per mile and maximized return on battery investment for vehicle owners and fleet managers. The electric vehicle industry has reached a critical inflection point and the demand for affordable high-density battery solutions is at an all-time high.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications. The company’s suite of advanced hardware, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. To keep up with everything Romeo Power, please follow the company on social @romeopowerinc or visit romeopower.com.

