HdL Companies Joins Forces with the North Texas Innovation Alliance to Support Public Sector Innovation

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, HdL Companies, a leader of auditing, operations, and revenue management solutions for public agencies, announced its partnership with the North Texas Innovation Alliance (NTXIA), a 501(c)3 consortium of key cross-sector stakeholders working collaboratively to drive innovative solutions at the intersection of community, data, and technology. The NTXIA’s mission is to create the most connected, smart, and resilient region in the country.

Founded by local government leaders, HdL assists agencies nationwide with a unique government perspective and dedication. The HdL Texas team, operating since 2007, optimizes operational efficiency and maximizes revenue with sales and use tax reporting, auditing, hotel tax administration, economic development, and indirect cost recovery. “We are excited to partner with such a forward-thinking group. We are confident we can provide access to economic trend information, data analytics and reporting that will allow local governments to maximize their revenue streams,” remarked Richard Fletcher, Vice President of Operations and Client Services.

In partnering with the NTXIA, HdL joins nearly three dozen city, county, agency, economic development, academic and private sector members, working collaboratively on programs that advance new solutions to large-scale challenges – one of the most critical being financial models and revenue generation.

“Today, there is tremendous opportunity for the public and private sector to work together to improve infrastructure, operations and services to ensure the future prosperity of North Texas, but it requires a best-minds approach and a true spirit of partnership,” commented Jennifer Sanders, Executive Director, North Texas Innovation Alliance. “HdL brings true best-in-class expertise in revenue recovery and financial counsel, we are so grateful for the team’s support and cannot wait to see what will be achieved together.”

As local governments nationally continue to adapt to evolving resident expectations, budget shortfalls, aging infrastructure, and emerging technology to improve service delivery, North Texas is emerging as a leader to stay on top of trends and committed to adopting innovative, research-based solutions. New solutions and business models are emerging that give governments new avenues to partner with the private sector to deliver new or improved services or revenue streams.

The NTXIA will enhance economic vitality and highlight a culture of innovation that supports municipalities, agencies, companies and academic institutions across North Texas. In addition to the consortium addressing both current and evolving challenges of efficiencies, sustainability, economic growth and quality of life, the NTXIA will also focus on regional standards, policies and models that will facilitate faster deployment and results.

About HdL Companies

HdL Companies is dedicated to supporting local governments across the U.S. with revenue enhancement, technology and consulting services that enable cities, counties and special districts to better serve their constituents. Founded in 1983, HdL Companies’ comprehensive approach to revenue management is trusted by over 500 local governments. The company has successfully recovered over $3 billion in revenue for client agencies and maintained a 99.6% client retention rate since inception. For more information, visit www.hdlcompanies.com or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About the North Texas Innovation Alliance

The North Texas Innovation Alliance (NTXIA) is a 501(c)3 consortium of key cross-sector stakeholders working to build and implement a smart region strategy for North Texas. The mission of the NTXIA is to build the most connected, smart, and resilient region in the country. NTXIA was launched to collaboratively utilize data, technology, and community to address the most pressing topics to create solutions that will improve quality of life, drive inclusive economic development, and promote resource efficiency. For more information, please visit www.NTXIA.org, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

The founding members of the North Texas Innovation Alliance include: Addison, Allen, Arlington, Coppell, Corinth, Dallas, Dallas County, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Innovation Alliance, Dallas Regional Chamber, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Frisco, Garland, Irving, North Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), McKinney, McKinney Economic Development Corporation, North Texas Commission, Plano, Richardson, and the Texas Research Alliance, with support from Pivotal Partners Cisco and NexGen Lighting Solutions, and partners Jones Day, Chrysalis Partners, Connected Cities Integrators, and Marketplace.city. The NTXIA is a member of Mastercard’s City Possible network, a community dedicated to advancing inclusive and sustainable development through collaboration.