MOD Pizza & Singer-Songwriter Chloe Moriondo Collaborate to Provide Grants to Ten Outstanding Community Members With “Random Acts of MODness”

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC ("MOD Pizza", "MOD", the "Company"), the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza brand, today announced it is teaming up with recording artist Chloe Moriondo for MOD's third Random Acts of MODness campaign. Chloe (known for their major-label debut album Blood Bunny and recent hit "not okay") and MOD will choose ten individuals to receive $1,000 grants.

Beginning today through Friday, October 8th, Chloe and MOD will take to Twitter to ask fans to nominate people who are doing good things in their community. Twitter users can participate by simply tweeting their submission to @MODPizza with the hashtag #RandomActsofMODness. Nominations will be accepted through October 8th at 11:59p.m. PT. Nothing is off limits and there are no strings attached.

“Communities are woven together by people taking care of one another. We’re excited to have Chloe join us to recognize and help support ten inspiring people that are making a difference in big and small ways,” said Ally Svenson, co-founder and chief purpose officer, MOD. “This year, more than ever, we continue to be inspired by the impact a simple kind gesture can have on someone’s life and the ripple effect that this can create.”

Added Chloe, “I love pizza and I’m excited to work with MOD Pizza, some of the best, to help community members who deserve additional support after what the world has been through over the last year and a half.”

In March, MOD Pizza launched its year-long Random Acts of MODness campaign in partnership with Grammy-nominated rapper J.I.D. Together J.I.D. and MOD gifted a car to a deserving young woman in the Atlanta area. In June, MOD Pizza partnered with Grammy award-winner Daya to share grants with five LGBTQ+ organizations across the U.S.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. MOD serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 30 toppings, all for one incredible price. With 500+ locations system-wide**, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work. MOD recently earned a spot on the Fortune 2019 “Change the World” list, for its purpose-led culture and commitment to provide opportunities to individuals with barriers to employment. The Company has also been named America’s fastest growing chain restaurant by Technomic for four years running and named the most loved pizza brand by Foodable Network. MOD has earned a spot on the Inc.5000 list and has been recognized by Fortune as one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Retail,” a “Best Workplace for Women,” a “Best Workplace for Millennials,” and a “Best Workplace for Diversity.” For more information, please visit www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

**The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and licensed store locations. The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC.

ABOUT CHLOE

Chloe Moriondo professes to be an “internet kid,” yet they tackle overwhelming infatuation, listless daydreams, and first love with keen empathy that’s unsearchable online. With their relatable, confessional lyrics and idiosyncratic humor, the singer-songwriter has built a devoted fanbase of millions, sharing their authentic self to create a genuine connection with their listeners. In May, Moriondo shared their critically acclaimed major-label debut album Blood Bunny via Public Consumption Recording Co./Fueled By Ramen. The release was crowned a “Critic’s Pick” by The New York Times, who exclaimed, “On the robust and vividly plain-spoken ‘Blood Bunny,’ Moriondo…is a pop-punk whiz, deftly hopping between musical approaches from spare to lushly produced, and emphasizing intimate, cut-to-the-bone lyrics.” Chloe has also racked up praise from Billboard, Pitchfork, PAPER, UPROXX, Refinery29, them., and more. Following Blood Bunny’s release, Moriondo made their television debut performing “Bodybag” on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and appeared soon after on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where they played a dynamic rendition of “I Want To Be With You.”