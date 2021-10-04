Elemeno Health and Texas Hospital Association Announce Partnership to Aid Frontline Health Care Staff in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas & OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elemeno Health, the developer of a proprietary cloud-based solution for frontline health care teams, and the Texas Hospital Association, the leading advocacy voice for Texas hospitals and health care systems, today announced a partnership to offer data-driven training and support tools to THA member hospitals.

THA is one of the largest hospital associations in the U.S., representing 85 percent of Texas hospitals and health care systems. THA members employ over 400,000 health care professionals statewide. Through its Center for Technology Innovation, THA is a champion for novel and transformational technological solutions to health care challenges. Elemeno Health and THA are partnering to make the Elemeno platform available to hospitals throughout the state of Texas.

“ Everything we do in the medical industry is ultimately about serving patient and community needs,” says Fernando Martinez, Ph.D., president of the THA Foundation. “ The Elemeno platform improves our ability to serve those needs through innovative solutions to ongoing training and support materials for clinical teams. Elemeno Heath’s microlearning platform provides a solution to the challenge of keeping clinical staff educated and up-to-date on procedures and hospital-specific best practices.”

“ Particularly in the context of COVID-19 and the country’s current nursing shortage, hospitals need all the resources possible to ensure adherence to best practice among frontline staff,” said Arup Roy-Burman, CEO and co-founder of Elemeno Health. “ Elemeno equips those frontline healthcare workers with tools they need to deliver the best care possible.”

Elemeno delivers key training and support materials in bite-sized form to encourage clarity and consistency of protocols and procedures, and effective implementation by staff. Their digital solution allows healthcare professionals access to current, data-based and hospital-specific best practices immediately at the point of care, which decreases the incidence of medical errors and results in life-saving patient benefits.

The Elemeno-THA partnership brings timely educational benefits of Elemeno to the THA network. “ Adopting this platform brings the potential for member hospitals to collaborate in establishing and maintaining an up-to-date standard of care across all practitioners within their hospital, as well as across other cooperating hospitals in the THA network—all of which advances quality and patient safety,” said Martinez. “ We are pleased to have Elemeno as an innovative technology partner, and we will work together to support frontline medical staff at THA member hospitals.”

About Elemeno Health

Founded in 2016 in Oakland, California, Elemeno Health closes the gap between knowledge and practice by delivering a cloud-based microlearning solution to help frontline medical teams adhere to consistent delivery of care using best practices. Elemeno is backed by Y Combinator, Launchpad Digital Health, Dreamit Ventures, and the Global Health Impact Fund. More information can be found at www.elemenohealth.com.

About the Texas Hospital Association

The Texas Hospital Association (THA), founded in 1930, is the leading advocacy organization for Texas hospitals and health care systems. THA advocates at both the state and federal level, and also provides cutting-edge education through health initiatives for practitioners that impact the quality and delivery of patient care. The THA Foundation is a nonprofit research and education subsidiary of THA and provides opportunities for learning and sharing amongst the member hospitals as they work to improve quality and safety of care for patients in Texas. THA is one of the largest hospital associations in the U.S., representing 85 percent of Texas hospitals and health care systems, which employ over 400,000 health care professionals statewide. More information can be found at www.tha.org.