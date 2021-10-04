HySpecIQ Selects BridgeComm's High-Speed Optical Solutions for Satellite Constellation Integration

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BridgeComm, Inc., a leader in optical wireless communications (OWC) solutions and services, today announced that it will enter into a strategic agreement with HySpecIQ, a satellite-powered hyperspectral analytics company. BridgeComm's high-speed optical downlink was selected for integration on HySpecIQ's new low earth orbit (LEO) constellation.

BridgeComm's laser communications downlink terminals and network of optical ground stations, will enable ultra secure, ultra fast, very high data transmission capabilities necessary for the HySpecIQ mission.

"This new agreement is an extension of a long-standing relationship with HySpecIQ, further exhibiting BridgeComm's fast and secure, enterprise-grade broadband services for satellite constellations," said Barry Matsumori, CEO of BridgeComm. "The blending of our technologies and systems will provide invaluable data with impressive speeds as more LEO constellations are launched."

To further their position as a leading provider of hyperspectral imagery, HySpecIQ recently secured investment funding by venture capitalist Peter Thiel. The investment accelerates the growth of its satellite constellation program, delivering hyperspectral imagery with unprecedented resolution and global reach.

"We are eager to extend our satellite constellation program and hyperspectral imagery capabilities with BridgeComm's integration," said Bill Sullivan, Executive Chairman and founder of HySpecIQ. "By leveraging BridgeComm's extensive work in free-space optical technology, we will provide secure data transmissions with high bandwidth that will aid governmental and commercial decision makers to take decisive action."

In 2020, HySpecIQ selected BridgeComm as the OWC solution provider for its low earth orbit constellation, providing high-resolution hyperspectral imaging. This collaboration further solidifies OWC as a scalable communications solution, providing ultra-high-speed throughput with a faster, more secure network optimized for multiple domains.

About HySpecIQ

HySpecIQ designs sensors and satellites that collect hyperspectral data as well as an advanced analytics platform to make sense of that data. HySpecIQ's ethos is rooted in science and big data, satellite technology and signature libraries. We start with our users' needs and dig deep to understand their challenges across a broad cross-section of markets, while educating them on the significant information advantage enabled by hyperspectral remote sensing and machine enhanced dynamic analytics. Learn more at our website at https://www.hyspeciq.com.

About BridgeComm

BridgeComm is a global leader in optical wireless communications solutions and services. Using a wireless technology offering rapid point-to-point and point to multi-point data transmissions via beams of light, BridgeComm supports a number of applications. Optical Wireless Communications (OWC) can augment RF, fiber and mmWave technologies to support applications ranging from space communications, terrestrial networks including 5G connectivity, and airborne missions. Through a global network of optical ground stations designed to support complementary fixed and mobile terminals, the company provides support for space and airborne programs. More information can be found at www.bridgecomminc.com.