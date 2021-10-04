 Allison Transmission Partners with Fuller Center for Housing to Build Home for Central Indiana Family

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems, is pleased to announce the completion of a community service project, in partnership with the Fuller Center for Housing, to help a central Indiana family realize its dream of home ownership.

Allison employees from across the organization exemplified Allison’s commitment to the community by volunteering to build a home for a local family in Indianapolis. Over the course of three weeks, 170 volunteers from across several organizations dedicated over 20,000 hours to complete the project. Allison Transmission provided financial support to build the home and supplied volunteers. Allison’s dedication to making a difference in the local community was translated through the support of its leaders and the response of the workforce. In addition to the hardworking group that supported the project, there were several other Allison team members on a waiting list eager to help with the construction of the home.

“Since 2010, Allison has partnered with the Fuller Center for Housing to support their mission to build homes for local families in need,” said Dave Graziosi, Chairman and CEO of Allison Transmission. “I want to thank Fuller House for providing Allison the opportunity to be involved in this home building project. We were honored to play a role in helping Francine and her two young children, Lieben and Louange, achieve the American dream of home ownership.”

In addition to the contributions Allison provided to the home build, the company has also pledged a $25,000 donation to the Fuller Center for Housing. Allison Transmission and the Fuller Center welcomed Francine and her children to their new home in a dedication ceremony on Friday, October 1, at 3 p.m. in Indianapolis. At the conclusion of the event, the Fuller Center presented Francine with the keys to her family’s new home.

To watch the dedication ceremony, please visit https://www.facebook.com/ALLISONTRANSMISSION/videos/1119933741747572. For more information on Allison Transmission’s efforts to make a difference in the communities where our employees live and work, and improve the lives of people around the world, please visit https://www.allisontransmission.com/company/corporate-responsibility.

