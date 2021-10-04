LawPay Establishes Market Leadership With New Specialty Bar Partnership With Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, International

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LawPay, the leading online payment solution for legal professionals, has announced a new partnership with the Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, International (P.A.D.), which will provide law fraternity members with access to faster payments via LawPay. This partnership follows LawPay’s recognition as one of Inc Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for the 10th year in a row and the addition of more payment options for attorneys to meet the changing needs of the market.

Phi Alpha Delta is the first law fraternity to open membership to all genders, races, creeds and national origins and has grown to have over 330,000 members. Phi Alpha Delta is the world’s preeminent law fraternity because of its dedication of service to the student, school and community. With the LawPay partnership, Phi Alpha Delta members will now be able to offer clients multiple convenient online payment options, including eCheck payments and QR codes.

“We are so excited to provide online payments to Phi Alpha Delta, as the increase in demand for digital payments has continued to grow over the past year,” said Tracey Gavin, Vice President of LawPay Affinity Programs. “Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity is one of the biggest law fraternities, and we are honored that they chose LawPay to be their preferred payments partner.”

LawPay was developed specifically for the legal industry, providing attorneys with a simple way to accept credit card and eCheck payments from clients. LawPay’s technology recently added the ability to pay via QR code, as the use of online payments and demand for contactless payment types has increased over the last year. LawPay’s technology exceeds standards for Payment Card Industry (PCI) Level 1 compliance, meaning any sensitive data for members is always protected.

“We aim to keep our members at the forefront of legal technology, to help them better serve their clients and communities,” said Andrew Sagan, Executive Director of P.A.D. “LawPay is a leader in legal payments, so being able to provide that to our members will make their processing, collections and payment processing way easier.”

For more information about LawPay’s partnerships with multiple specialty bar associations, go to lawpay.com/member-programs.

About Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity

Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, International is the largest professional law fraternity in the world. Established in 1902, Phi Alpha Delta was the first law fraternity to open membership to all genders, races, creeds and national origins and, the first to establish a Pre-Law Program to assist undergraduate students interested in the law.

Phi Alpha Delta strives to be the premier legal professional organization with a diverse membership that cultivates leaders and serves as a voice for the role of legal professionalism in our society. Through devotion to the ideals of compassion, courage, diversity, innovation, integrity, professionalism, and service we better both our profession and our community.

About LawPay

LawPay was developed specifically to help law firms streamline billings and collections, providing a simple, secure solution for legal clients to pay their bills. LawPay is the industry leader in legal payments, providing a cost-effective solution for more than 55,000 law firms around the country. It's available through all 50 state bars, 60+ local and specialty bars and the ABA as a vetted and approved payment solution for the legal industry. LawPay is also the ALA’s Exclusive VIP Partner for Payment Processing. Learn more at lawpay.com.