Aviation Capital Group Selects Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines to Power Up to 17 More Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), a leading aircraft operating lessor, announced today that it has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines to power an additional 10 firm A320neo family aircraft, bringing its total to 40 firm GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft. ACG also has the option to power an additional 7 A320neo family aircraft with GTF engines.

“We are committed to giving our customers the most efficient and advanced technology possible, and we are happy to do so with this latest tranche of GTF-powered aircraft,” said Steven C. Udvar-Hazy, Senior Vice President, Original Equipment Manufacturers Relations and Market Development at ACG.

ACG currently owns or manages 95 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, which also include PW1500G-powered Airbus A220 aircraft, V2500®-powered Airbus A320ceo family aircraft and PW2000-powered Boeing 757 aircraft.

“We’re grateful for ACG’s continued confidence in our game-changing GTF engines,” said Rick Deurloo, Chief Commercial Officer at Pratt & Whitney. “GTF-powered aircraft are helping to lead the recovery around the world, while delivering unmatched efficiency, mature reliability and world-class operating costs. We look forward to supporting ACG and its customers with these engines.”

Since entering service in early 2016, the GTF engine for the Airbus A320neo family has delivered on its promised ability to reduce fuel burn and carbon emissions by up to 16 percent, noise footprint by 75 percent and regulated emissions by 50 percent to the CAEP/6 regulatory standard. The engine’s unique geared fan is the right architecture for the future with a long runway for further development. Pratt & Whitney is committed to continuing to invest in evolving propulsion systems to power the next generation of commercial aircraft.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 400 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of June 30, 2021, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.