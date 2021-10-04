Franzia Drops New Merch Collection With Upgraded Halloween Costumes

RIPON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for spooky season, Franzia®, the World’s Most Popular Wine,1 launches new and improved styles of its wildly popular Halloween costumes. Blurring the line between costume and reality, this year’s Franzia boxed wine outfit has a trick and a treat up its sleeve – drink wine straight from the Franzia box costume. The new design includes an internal side pouch that can carry a full bag of Franzia. When worn over the shoulder underneath the costume, the wearer can dispense wine to become a human box of Franzia!

The Franzia Halloween costumes were also given a “glow up” with new glow-in-the-dark text adorning the front of each box. The costumes are available for $40 each in two new styles, Franzia Dark Red Blend and Franzia Rich & Buttery Chardonnay.

“Our Franzia Halloween costumes were inspired by our fans, who we fondly call ‘Franz’, that have been creating homemade Franzia Halloween costumes for years,” said Collin Cooney, Franzia Marketing Director. “The new Franzia costumes make you the life of a party, just like an actual box of Franzia.”

In addition to the costumes, Franzia has also released an upgraded version of their sold-out Franzia Backpack. The backpack is designed to hold a 5L box of Franzia with an opening for the pour spout and a Velcro covering to stow away the spout when on the move. Now it’s easier than ever to take Franzia with you on the go.

The Halloween costumes and backpack will be available for purchase beginning September 27. To buy Franzia merchandise and learn more about Franzia’s award winning wines, visit the Franzia website at www.Franzia.com.

About Franzia

Franzia has over 100 years of winemaking history. The winery was founded by Teresa Franzia, who planted her first vineyard in 1906 and took out a loan to start Franzia Brothers Wine Company in 1930. In 1985, Franzia became the first wine brand in America to package its wine in a box. Today Franzia continues to strive to uphold Teresa's legacy of quality, freshness, and value, winning over 150 awards from competitions and reviewers. The brand is celebrating its 26th year as the World’s Most Popular Wine by sales volume. For more information on Franzia, visit www.Franzia.com, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

1 Impact Data Bank 2019 Edition