Tech Data and Freshworks Join Hands to Bring Customer and Employee Engagement to Businesses in India

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, announced it has signed a Distributor Agreement with Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees. This partnership enables Tech Data to make Freshworks’ suite of products for business solutions available in the India region.

Under the agreement, Tech Data customers in India can now benefit from the customer and employee engagement solutions made available by Freshworks.

“We are excited to partner with Freshworks to make available intelligent customer and employee engagement software for businesses through our broader partner and reseller community in the India market,” said Sundaresan Kanappan, Vice President Next Generation Technologies & Country General Manager, India, Tech Data. “The addition of Freshworks to our portfolio of cloud solutions will enable our partners to embrace new consumption models, transform IT and drive business growth.”

“Freshworks products are designed so that users—whether they serve their external customers or internal employees—are delighted to use them,” Hérve Danzelaud, vice president of Global Channels and Alliances at Freshworks. “By partnering with Tech Data, brands in India will be able to gain actionable insight across their entire organization to help close and nurture customers for life.”

