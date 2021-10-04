Mawi DNA Technologies Announces Partnership with FUJIFILM

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mawi DNA Technologies (Mawi) has signed a distribution agreement with FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, a leader in the biomedical industry, to deliver Mawi’s iSWAB biosampling technologies to Japan.

“The collaboration with FUJIFILM Wako to provide iSWAB Microbiome-EL sample collection tubes for molecular testing of COVID-19 by PCR and LAMP based assay allows us to offer a valuable solution in the Japanese market,” said Atsushi Yanai, Asia Pacific Business Development at Mawi. “Being able to offer the collection without the need for an RNA Extraction step complements the WAKO Genomics product range, a valuable solution in the Japanese market and to society.”

FUJIFILM will be an authorized agent and distributor for Mawi products in Japan to detect viruses such as COVID-19.

“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to partner with FUJIFILM, a respected organization with access to key customers in the Japanese market,” added Jerome David, VP of Sales and Marketing at Mawi. “We are confident that this initial partnership around our iSWAB-Microbiome-EL technology for extraction-less detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in patient samples will lead to additional opportunities for our entire portfolio of biosample collection products.”

About FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation is a comprehensive laboratory chemicals manufacturer contributing to a number of cutting-edge research fields. Over time, the company has developed and manufactured high-quality products and expanded its businesses to include specialty chemicals and clinical diagnostic reagents. For more information, visit https://www.fujifilm.com/ffwk/en.

About Mawi DNA Technologies

Mawi DNA Technologies, founded in 2013, has developed and commercialized the iSWAB technology, an innovative system for collection of biosamples. Mawi’s mission is to uphold sample integrity from anywhere in the world at room temperature, enabling true sample diversity across any geography or population segment. The company’s flagship product iSWAB-DNA is the only sample collection product on the market proven to produce a high quality DNA sample with low bacterial DNA content. Mawi also supplies products for collection of RNA, microbiome, intact cells, and whole blood. At Mawi, The Future of Biosampling is Here™. For more information, visit http://www.mawidna.com.