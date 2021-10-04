Vector Capital Makes Co-Investment in McGraw Hill Education

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vector Capital, a leading private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses, announced today it has made a co-investment in McGraw Hill Education (“McGraw Hill” or the “Company”), a global leader in educational content and digital platforms, in partnership with Platinum Equity. Platinum Equity originally acquired McGraw Hill in July of 2021.

Founded in 1888, McGraw Hill provides outcome-focused learning solutions to millions of students globally, delivering both curated content and digital learning tools and platforms to the classrooms of approximately 250,000 higher education instructors, 13,000 pre-kindergarten through 12th grade school districts, and a wide variety of academic institutions, professionals, and companies. Its products are distributed in more than 100 countries across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, India, and the Middle East.

Rob Amen, a Managing Director at Vector Capital, said, “ We have closely followed McGraw Hill, a hallmark of education solutions for well over a century, over the course of its transition into a digital-first technology enterprise. Today, McGraw Hill offers the market’s leading technology solutions through its Connect and ALEKS courseware platforms and will soon add Achieve3000 to its portfolio, which enables better outcomes for students and improved efficiency for instructors. We are excited to invest in McGraw in partnership with Platinum as it continues to further build out its technology solutions.”

“ We welcome Vector Capital as a co-investor in McGraw-Hill as we continue our efforts to grow the company and accelerate our digital transformation,” said McGraw Hill CEO Simon Allen. “ We are making great progress developing world leading courseware and platforms for educators and students.”

Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to Vector Capital on the co-investment and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to Platinum Equity.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital is a San Francisco-based leading global private equity firm focused on transformative investments in technology and technology-enabled businesses. Founded in 1997, Vector oversees approximately $4 billion of capital across its private equity and credit strategies from a variety of investors including university endowments, foundations, and financial institutions. Vector exclusively focuses on investments within the technology sector and has built a successful track record of executing buyouts, carve-outs, recapitalizations, minority, and credit investments. With our disciplined approach to valuation and deep-rooted operational experience, Vector has generated competitive returns and established a successful track record spanning nearly 25 years. More information is available at www.vectorcapital.com.

About McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK–12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at www.mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with more than $25 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners V, a $10 billion global buyout fund, and Platinum Equity Small Cap Fund, a $1.5 billion buyout fund focused on investment opportunities in the lower middle market. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 25 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 300 acquisitions. www.platinumequity.com.