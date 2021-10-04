Ground Works Land Design President Forms Management Company – Buys & Rebrands Luxury Stone Business

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tony Nasrallah, President & Founder of Ground Works Land Design, award-winning Westlake-based landscape and design company, today establishes GW Capital, a parent organization for all current and future companies owned and operated by Nasrallah. This announcement couples the launch of Granite Works Stone Design, Ground Works newest sister company offering the best selection of premium handpicked stone for luxury living spaces. The new stone business is a product of GW Capital’s recent acquisition of US Marble & Granite, which immediately underwent a ground up rebranding. Ground Works and Granite Works are the first and second add-ons to GW Capital’s financial and managerial portfolio. Additionally, the 55,000 sq. ft. facility at 875 Crocker Rd. will serve as the new headquarters for both companies.

“I’ve had relocation plans for Ground Works for over three years and when the opportunity to purchase 875 Crocker became available, it was the stars aligning,” said Tony Nasrallah, President of GW Capital. “It works out because I wanted to remain in Westlake long-term, plus the purchase of the stone company brings new business possibilities with existing and new clientele.”

Granite Works Stone Design, now open, offers an expansive inventory of imported marble, granite and quartz to contractors, builders, interior designers and even walk in customers. Not to be confused as a wholesaler, Granite Works prides themselves as full-service stone supplier, with on-site fabrication capabilities using CNC (Computer Numerical Control) equipment. Aligning with the same customer-first approach that has brought success and profitability to its sister company [Ground Works], Granite Works provides ‘world-class selection, first-class experience’ through its knowledgeable employees and impressive show room.

GW Capital is in discussion with Vocon, Cleveland-based architectural designer, to modernize the 55,000 sq. ft. building, which is situated on six acres at the border of Bay Village and Westlake. After the redesign, Granite Works, Ground Works, as well as GW Capital, will all call 875 Crocker Rd. home. The future headquarters is large enough to store all company vehicles, equipment and supplies under one roof. Early remodel concepts reveal over ten offices, two conference rooms, a design studio, and a one-of-a-kind showroom that flaunts multiple outdoor living displays designed and built by Ground Works with stone finishes fabricated by Granite Works. A private bar, golf simulator, putting green and enough additional space for industry and community events are also part of the overhaul.

“We conducted extensive market research on stone suppliers and fabricators, in Greater Cleveland, that have walk-in showrooms and offer a specific level of service,” said Joe Stark, Marketing Director, GW Capital. “We found that this model is oversaturated on the east side, but nothing like it exists in our target market, on the west side of Cleveland. Granite Works Stone Design is excited to change that.”

Stark and Adam Swank [Technology Director] will join Nasrallah to make up the core team of GW Capital. They plan to have all three businesses operating out of the new Crocker Rd. location in early 2022. General branding and new building signage, designed with the help of local creative agency Awesome Otter, will appear at 875 Crocker Rd. within the next three months. Upon renovation completion, GW Capital will host a Grand Opening celebration, allowing industry guests to explore and experience the new space.

Ahead of the official opening, GW team members participated in a private whiskey barrel selection, in Traverse City Michigan. The group tasted through multiple single barrel expressions and ultimately claimed their own whiskey. In partnership with Traverse City Whiskey Co. the team named and labeled the whiskey, 875, a celebratory nod to the recent acquisition and future building headquarters.

For more information, please visit:

www.graniteworksstonedesign.com

www.groundworkslanddesign.com

www.gw.capital

Follow the brands on Instagram and Facebook at:

@graniteworksstone

@groundworkslanddesign

About Granite Works Stone Design

Granite Works Stone Design is a full-service natural stone supplier and fabricator for both residential and commercial design, on the westside of Cleveland. The company offers a diverse selection of handpicked marble, granite and quartz from around the world to fill indoor and outdoor luxury living spaces. Located in Westlake Ohio, the expansive showroom and warehouse are the perfect setting for builders and designers alike to lead clients through the selection process.

About Ground Works Land Design

Ground Works Land Design is Northeast Ohio’s premier residential and commercial landscape and design company focused on customer satisfaction. The award-winning full-service brand is located in Cleveland, Ohio, and specializes in creating and maintaining unique and unparalleled dramatic outdoor living spaces. The team is in pursuit to carve a new lane in the landscape industry with professional client services at its forefront. Founded in 2009, by Tony Nasrallah, Ground Works Land Design was built on four core values: Relationships, Excellence, Integrity and Reputation.

About GW Capital

GW Capital is a Cleveland-based management company for all current and future companies owned and operated by Tony Nasrallah. Acting as a financial and managerial umbrella to all operating entities, its current portfolio includes Ground Works Land Design and Granite Works Stone Design. The organization actively researches and identifies potential companies that fit its growing portfolio.